Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

2-3 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bournemouth v Manchester United (1230)

*After winning their first ever Premier League match against United in Dec. 2015, Bournemouth are winless in their last seven matches against the Old Trafford-based outfit in the competition.

*Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have failed to score in their last three league matches.

*United have failed to score only once in their last 16 meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions, a 2-0 loss in the FA Cup in 1984.

*United have failed to convert four penalties in the league this season.

*United forward Marcus Rashford scored home and away against Bournemouth last season, including a late winner in this exact fixture.

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

*Arsenal have recorded just one win in their last four league matches against Wolves, failing to beat them in either game last season.

*Wolves have scored in each of their last nine league games, and are on a five-match unbeaten run in the competition.

*Having scored seven goals in his first seven league games this season, Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to find the net in his last three games in the competition.

*Unai Emery's Arsenal are unbeaten at home in the league this season, recording three wins and two draws.

*Arsenal have scored at least two goals in 13 of their last 15 home league matches.

Aston Villa v Liverpool

*Villa have recorded four wins in their last 29 league matches against Liverpool, with the most recent win coming in September 2014 at Anfield.

*Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 27 league matches - the club's second longest undefeated run in top-flight history (31 games between May 1987-March 1988).

*Liverpool's James Milner has contributed two goals and two assists in his last four league games against former side Aston Villa.

*Mohamed Salah has scored five league goals for Liverpool this season but none of them have come away from home.

*Villa, currently 15th in the league, have lost just once in their five home league matches this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City

*This is the first time Brighton and Norwich will meet in the Premier League, with the sides last facing each other in the top-flight in May 1983.

*Graham Potter's Brighton have scored three or more goals in three of their 10 league games this season - already more than they did in the entire 2018-19 campaign.

*Norwich have lost more Premier League games than any other side this season (seven).

*Finland striker Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in eight of 11 Norwich goals this season, with six goals and two assists.

*Brighton's Neal Maupay has scored in each of his last three home league matches.

Manchester City v Southampton

*City have won each of their last five league meetings with Southampton.

*Sergio Aguero scored twice and defender Nicolas Otamendi claimed a rare goal as City beat Southampton 3-1 in Tuesday's League Cup encounter.

*Aguero has scored eight goals from his nine shots on target in the league this season.

*Kevin De Bruyne has recorded nine assists in nine league appearances for City this season.

*Southampton are on a five-match winless run in the league after a record 9-0 home defeat by Leicester City last weekend.

Sheffield United v Burnley

*Burnley have won three of their last four league matches against Sheffield United.

*No side has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Sheffield United (three).

*Sean Dyche's Burnley are winless in their last seven away league matches.

*Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset has scored with three of his last four shots in the league.

*Since the start of last season, Burnley's teenage forward Dwight McNeil has recorded four goals and eight assists in the league.

West Ham United v Newcastle United

*Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham won both league matches against Newcastle last season.

*West Ham have dropped nine points from winning positions in the league this season - more than any other team in the competition.

*Steve Bruce's Newcastle have suffered defeats in each of their last three away league matches.

*Newcastle striker Andy Carroll has scored in both of his league appearances against West Ham, though these matches were back in Jan. 2009 and Oct. 2010.

*West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko has contributed two goals and an assist in his last four league matches at home.

Watford v Chelsea (1730)

*Watford have lost eight of their last 11 league matches against Chelsea.

*Chelsea won this fixture 2-1 last season. They have never managed to win consecutive top-flight matches at Watford.

*Frank Lampard's Chelsea have won their last four away league games, scoring at least three goals each time.

*Basement side Watford are winless in their last 14 league matches.

*Watford's Gerard Deulofeu has recorded 24 shots without scoring a goal this season - more than any other player in the competition.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Crystal Palace v Leicester City (1400)

*Brendan Rodgers' Leicester have scored 13 league goals away from home this season, including nine at Southampton last weekend.

*Leicester have conceded just eight goals and kept three clean sheets in 10 league matches this season.

*After his hat-trick against Southampton, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is the league's top scorer with nine goals this season.

*Palace have kept three clean sheets in five league matches at Selhurst Park this season.

*Ricardo Pereira and Wilfred Ndidi have made a combined 92 tackles for Leicester so far in the league campaign.

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1630)

*Everton have lost their last two home league games against Spurs by an aggregate score of 9-2.

*Spurs are unbeaten in their last 13 league games against Everton.

*Marco Silva's Everton have suffered five losses in their last six league matches.

*Christian Eriksen has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances for Spurs against Everton.

*Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, currently 11th in the league table, are winless in their last 11 away matches in the competition. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)