Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Feb 20 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 27 of the Premier League on Feb.
22-24 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):
Saturday, Feb. 22
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)
*Chelsea have won their last two league matches against Spurs, last winning three in a row in March 2006 when they were managed by current Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.
*Frank Lampard's Chelsea have lost seven home games in all competitions this season.
*Spurs forward Son Heung-min has been ruled out for several weeks after fracturing his right arm against Aston Villa last weekend.
Burnley v Bournemouth
*Matej Vydra's winner for Burnley against Southampton last weekend was just his fifth Premier League goal and first overall since September 2018.
*Bournemouth's only away league win in 13 attempts against Burnley came on the final day of the 2017-18 season.
*Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is looking to score in consecutive league games for the first time since September, having scored against Sheffield United last time out.
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
*Palace striker Christian Benteke scored his first goal in 18 league appearances last time out against Everton.
*Newcastle have conceded more away goals than any other team in the league this season (28).
*Palace are without a clean sheet in 10 league matches, the longest current run in the competition.
Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
*This will be first time Sheffield United host Brighton for a top-flight match.
*Neal Maupay, Brighton's top Premier League scorer this season with seven goals, has not scored for the club since December.
*Brighton have benefited from a league-high total of four own goals this season.
Southampton v Aston Villa
*Aston Villa are winless in their last seven matches against Southampton in all competitions.
*Southampton have conceded 30 goals in their 13 home league games this season, more than any other team in the competition.
*Danny Ings has scored in his last two Southampton appearances to take his tally to 18 in 30 matches across all competitions.
Leicester City v Manchester City (1730)
*Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have lost four of their 13 away league games this season, as many as they had on the road in their previous two campaigns combined.
*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has contributed five goals and an assist in his last seven league appearances against Manchester City.
*Leicester have drawn back-to-back league games, having drawn just one of their previous 22 matches in the competition.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Manchester United v Watford (1400)
*After scoring in each of their first 11 home league matches, United have not scored in their last two.
*Watford have lost all six Premier League games at Old Trafford, conceding 14 goals and scoring only twice.
*United's January signing Odion Ighalo scored 40 goals for Watford in two-and-a-half seasons between 2014 and 2017.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City (1400)
*Bottom side Norwich have failed to win 12 of their last 13 league matches and have not won away from home since beating Everton in November.
*Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has scored 11 league goals this season but is yet to open the scoring, with seven goals being equalisers.
*Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia has created 69 chances in the Premier League -- second only to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (88).
Arsenal v Everton (1630)
*Arsenal have never lost to Everton at the Emirates Stadium and are unbeaten in their last 23 home games against the Toffees (W19 D4).
*No team has scored more top flight goals against another club than Arsenal have against Everton (327). They also have the most wins (97).
*Everton have lost only once since Marco Silva was sacked in December, wining six and drawing four -- under interim boss Duncan Ferguson and later Carlo Ancelotti -- to move up to ninth.
Monday, Feb. 24
Liverpool v West Ham United (2000)
*Liverpool have won their last 20 home league matches while West Ham have lost their last three away games.
*West Ham boss David Moyes has never won away at Liverpool in 15 attempts (D7 L8).
*Liverpool are one win shy of Manchester City's 2017 record of winning 18 Premier League matches in a row. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)