Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

28-March 1 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Friday, Feb. 28

Norwich City v Leicester City (2000)

*Leicester have not lost to Norwich in the Premier League since 1994, winning three matches and drawing one since.

*Third-placed Leicester have one win in their last six league games, failing to score in the last two while bottom side Norwich are looking for their first victory since Jan. 18.

*Leicester's Jamie Vardy scored 17 goals in his first 18 league games this season but has not found the net in the last seven in the competition.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (1230)

*Palace have won only two of their last 18 away league games against Brighton (D5 L11).

*Brighton, who are 15th, are winless in seven league games, with their last victory coming against Bournemouth in December.

*Palace, who edged Newcastle United 1-0 last time out, are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since December but are winless in their last six away matches.

Bournemouth v Chelsea

*None of the nine previous Premier League clashes between the teams have ended in a draw, with Chelsea winning five.

*Bournemouth are looking to win three consecutive home games in the league for the first time since 2018 while Chelsea are seeking a first away win this year in their fourth attempt.

*Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, who opened his league account against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, has scored once and made four assists in three starts against Bournemouth.

Newcastle United v Burnley

*Newcastle have not lost at home to Burnley since April 1976, winning three and drawing three since.

*Newcastle have lost their last two league matches to slip to 14th while Burnley are 10th with four wins from their last five games.

*Newcastle have faced 158 shots on target this season, more than any other side in the competition and have conceded 41 goals so far.

West Ham United v Southampton

*Since beating Watford 2-1 at the end of November, Southampton have earned 25 points from 14 Premier League games (W8 D1 L5). Only Liverpool and Manchester City have earned more points in the same period.

*West Ham have dropped 22 points from leading positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

*West Ham, who are 18th in the table have won each of their last four Premier League games against 12th-placed Southampton.

Watford v Liverpool (1730)

*Watford have drawn one and lost seven of their last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool.

*Liverpool have scored 27 goals in nine Premier League games against Watford under Juergen Klopp, more than they have against any other side in the competition.

*Liverpool have won their last 18 Premier League games and will break the record for most consecutive victories in English top-flight history if they beat Watford.

Sunday, March 1

Everton v Manchester United (1400)

*Everton have four wins, one draw and two defeats in their last seven home Premier League games against Man Utd, including a 4-0 victory last season.

*Everton are unbeaten in six Premier League matches at Goodison Park (W4 D2) since losing 2-0 to Norwich in Marco Silva’s last home game in charge.

*Everton have scored in their last nine Premier League games, while Manchester United have kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)

*Wolves beat Spurs 3-1 in the same fixture last season but have never before won back-to-back away league games against Spurs.

*Only Liverpool (45) and Manchester City (32) have won more Premier League points since Jose Mourinho took charge of Spurs (26).

*Wolves have kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets and are unbeaten in each of their eight Premier League games in London (W3 D5) since being promoted in 2018.