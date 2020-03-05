Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Saturday, March 7

Liverpool v Bournemouth (1230)

*Liverpool have won their last five league meetings against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 17-0.

*Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have conceded as many goals in their last two league games as they had in their previous 14 matches in the competition (5).

*Bournemouth have suffered defeats in eight of their last nine away league matches, winning the other 1-0 at Chelsea in December.

Arsenal v West Ham United

*Arsenal are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league since the start of the calendar year, the longest current streak in the division.

*Each of Alexandre Lacazette's six league goals for Arsenal this season have come in home games.

*David Moyes' West Ham have lost their last five away league matches.

Crystal Palace v Watford

*Palace are without a win in five matches against Watford in all competitions since a 2-1 victory in Dec. 2007 at Selhurst Park.

*Watford beat league leaders Liverpool 3-0 in their last league outing, ending a run of five games without a win.

*Watford have failed to score in a league-high 12 league games this season.

Sheffield United v Norwich City

*Norwich have failed to win in their last four league games against Sheffield United, losing 2-1 at Carrow Road earlier this season.

*Norwich won their last league outing against Leicester City but are yet to win consecutive games in the competition this season.

*Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, has kept nine clean sheets in 26 league appearances this season.

Southampton v Newcastle United

*Steve Bruce's Newcastle have failed to score in each of their last four league games.

*Southampton are winless in their last five league games against Newcastle.

*Newcastle have scored a league-low 24 Premier League goals this season but have had 13 different goal scorers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

*Wolves, who defeated Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur in their last two league matches, are looking to record three consecutive league victories for the first time since May 2019.

*Graham Potter's Brighton are the only Premier League side without a victory in 2020.

*Wolves forward Diogo Jota has scored six goals in his last three appearances in all competitions.

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

*Burnley are unbeaten in their last six matches in the league, conceding two goals during this streak.

*Burnley have won only two of their 11 meetings with Spurs in the Premier League.

*Spurs have lost three consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since May last year.

Sunday, March 8

Chelsea v Everton (1400)

*Everton are without a win in their last 24 away league games against Chelsea since a 1-0 win in Nov. 1994.

*Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has scored three goals in his last two league appearances, including a brace against Bournemouth last weekend.

*Everton have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 13 Premier League away games.

Manchester United v Manchester City (1630)

*City boss Pep Guardiola has won all three of his league games away at United.

*United are looking to complete a league double over City for the first time since former manager Alex Ferguson retired, last achieving it in 2009-10.

*United goalkeeper David de Gea has made seven errors leading directly to an opposition goal in the league since the start of last season.

Monday, March 9

Leicester City v Aston Villa (2000)

*Leicester are looking to complete a league double over Villa for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

*Leicester's Jamie Vardy, the league's joint top scorer with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season, has not scored in his last seven appearances in the competition.

*Aston Villa have claimed eight points in 14 matches away from home in the league this season -- only bottom side Norwich City have collected fewer (6). (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)