Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Saturday, March 14

Watford v Leicester City (1230)

*Watford's three wins in 11 Premier League meetings with Leicester have all been at home with a 2-1 scoreline each time.

*Watford boss Nigel Pearson faces former side Leicester for the first time since they sacked him in June 2015 and embarked on a title winning campaign.

*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy needs one goal to take his Premier League tally to 100 and become the 29th player to do so.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

*Bournemouth are looking to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat at the hands of Palace.

*Palace are aiming to win four successive top-flight matches without conceding a goal for the first time, having sealed 1-0 victories in their last three games.

*The last time Palace scored more than two goals in a league match was on the final day of the 2018-19 season, when they beat Bournemouth 5-3 at home.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

*Brighton have lost only once in five Premier League meetings with Arsenal, a 2-0 defeat in October 2017 (W2 D2).

*Arsenal are unbeaten in the league this year, drawing four games and winning four including the last three.

*Brighton are seeking a first league victory since beating Bournemouth 2-0 at home on Dec. 28.

Manchester City v Burnley

*City have won 28 of their last 33 home league matches.

*Burnley are on a seven-match unbeaten run (W4 D3) in the league after losing four in a row.

*City striker Sergio Aguero has scored nine goals in nine games against Burnley in all competitions.

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

*Newcastle have won their last four league games against the Blades in the Premier League and second-tier Championship.

*The Blades have conceded 12 goals in away league games this season -- only leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer (nine).

*Blades' striker Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his last four matches in all competitions.

Norwich City v Southampton

*Southampton have lost five of their last seven games to drop to 14th in the standings.

*The home side has won the last five Premier League meetings between the two clubs.

*After a run of 10 goals in 11 league games, Saints forward Danny Ings has scored once in his last seven.

Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730)

*Villa have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League matches against Chelsea, their last win coming in March 2014.

*Chelsea are yet to win an away league game this year (D3 L1).

*Villa have scored in each of their last 10 league home games.

Sunday, March 15 (1400)

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

*Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has faced West Ham three times and won each time.

*West Ham have won one of their last nine league games (D2 L6) and sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

*Wolves' forward Diogo Jota has six goals and an assist in his last four games in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1630)

*Jose Mourinho has lost all three Premier League games against his former sides since taking over at Spurs -- once against Manchester United and twice against Chelsea.

*United's January signing Odion Ighalo has scored three times so far but has yet to score in the league.

*United are unbeaten in their last five league matches (W3 D2) while Spurs are winless in their last three (D1 L2).

Monday, March 16

Everton v Liverpool (2000)

*League leaders Liverpool have won 19 of their last 20 league matches.

*Everton are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches (W4 D3).

*Everton have not beaten Liverpool in 18 league meetings since Oct. 2010 (D10 L8). (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)