Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
March 12 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 30 of the Premier League on March 14-16 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):
Saturday, March 14
Watford v Leicester City (1230)
*Watford's three wins in 11 Premier League meetings with Leicester have all been at home with a 2-1 scoreline each time.
*Watford boss Nigel Pearson faces former side Leicester for the first time since they sacked him in June 2015 and embarked on a title winning campaign.
*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy needs one goal to take his Premier League tally to 100 and become the 29th player to do so.
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
*Bournemouth are looking to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat at the hands of Palace.
*Palace are aiming to win four successive top-flight matches without conceding a goal for the first time, having sealed 1-0 victories in their last three games.
*The last time Palace scored more than two goals in a league match was on the final day of the 2018-19 season, when they beat Bournemouth 5-3 at home.
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
*Brighton have lost only once in five Premier League meetings with Arsenal, a 2-0 defeat in October 2017 (W2 D2).
*Arsenal are unbeaten in the league this year, drawing four games and winning four including the last three.
*Brighton are seeking a first league victory since beating Bournemouth 2-0 at home on Dec. 28.
*City have won 28 of their last 33 home league matches.
*Burnley are on a seven-match unbeaten run (W4 D3) in the league after losing four in a row.
*City striker Sergio Aguero has scored nine goals in nine games against Burnley in all competitions.
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
*Newcastle have won their last four league games against the Blades in the Premier League and second-tier Championship.
*The Blades have conceded 12 goals in away league games this season -- only leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer (nine).
*Blades' striker Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his last four matches in all competitions.
*Southampton have lost five of their last seven games to drop to 14th in the standings.
*The home side has won the last five Premier League meetings between the two clubs.
*After a run of 10 goals in 11 league games, Saints forward Danny Ings has scored once in his last seven.
Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730)
*Villa have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League matches against Chelsea, their last win coming in March 2014.
*Chelsea are yet to win an away league game this year (D3 L1).
*Villa have scored in each of their last 10 league home games.
Sunday, March 15 (1400)
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
*Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has faced West Ham three times and won each time.
*West Ham have won one of their last nine league games (D2 L6) and sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference.
*Wolves' forward Diogo Jota has six goals and an assist in his last four games in all competitions.
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1630)
*Jose Mourinho has lost all three Premier League games against his former sides since taking over at Spurs -- once against Manchester United and twice against Chelsea.
*United's January signing Odion Ighalo has scored three times so far but has yet to score in the league.
*United are unbeaten in their last five league matches (W3 D2) while Spurs are winless in their last three (D1 L2).
Monday, March 16
Everton v Liverpool (2000)
*League leaders Liverpool have won 19 of their last 20 league matches.
*Everton are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches (W4 D3).
*Everton have not beaten Liverpool in 18 league meetings since Oct. 2010 (D10 L8). (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)