ahead of the third round of the Premier League on Sept. 26-28

(All timings in GMT):



Saturday, Sept. 26

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (1130)

* A victory for Brighton would be the first time they have

picked up back-to-back league wins since November last year.

* Brighton's Pascal Gross has scored three goals, including

two winners, in his last four games against United.

* United have won each of their last three league games

against Brighton.



Crystal Palace v Everton (1400)

* Palace are without a win in their last 11 league games

against Everton (D6 L5).

* Dominic Calvert-Lewin can become the first Everton player

since Steven Naismith in 2014-15 to score in three consecutive

matches at the start of a season.

* Each of the last three league games between Palace and

Everton at Selhurst Park has ended in a draw.



West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1630)

* West Brom have lost 18 league games against Chelsea, which

is their most against any opponent.

* Chelsea have won their last four league games against West

Brom without conceding a goal.

* Chelsea have kept one clean sheet in their last 20 away

league games.



Burnley v Southampton (1900)

* Burnley are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings

with Southampton (W4 D3).

* Southampton have won only one of their last 11 top-flight

games at Burnley (D3 L7).

* Burnley have played more league home games against

Southampton without defeat than against any other club (W3 D2).



Sunday, Sept. 27

Sheffield United v Leeds United (1100)

* United, who have no points so far, have yet to score this

season.

* If Leeds' Mateusz Klich or Patrick Bamford score, they

will become the first to net in their first three top-flight

games for Leeds.

* A total of 31 goals have been scored across the last eight

top-flight games between United (12) and Leeds (19).



Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1300)

* Tottenham have won five of their last six league games

against Newcastle.

* Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has won all eight of his home

matches against Newcastle in all competitions.

* Newcastle have won more away league matches (10) against

Tottenham than versus any other team.



Manchester City v Leicester City (1530)

* Manchester City have won six of their last seven league

games against Leicester.

* Leicester are looking to start a top-flight season with

three successive wins for the first time.

* Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 home games

in the league (W10 D1).



West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800)

* West Ham have lost each of their last four league games

against Wolves.

* West Ham have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10

league games at home.

* Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has scored three goals in his

last three league games against West Ham.



Monday, Sept. 28

Fulham v Aston Villa (1645)

* Fulham have won six of their last eight games against

Villa in all competitions.

* Villa have not kept a clean sheet in 27 away games in the

league.

* Villa are looking to open a Premier League campaign with

back-to-back wins for the third time after 1995-96 and

1999-2000.



Liverpool v Arsenal (1900)

* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 60 league home games,

since April 2017.

* Arsenal are looking to win their opening three matches of

a Premier League season for the first time since 2004-05.

* Mikel Arteta can become the first Arsenal manager to win

his first match at Liverpool since Tom Whittaker in 1947.



