Sept 25 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics
ahead of the third round of the Premier League on Sept. 26-28
(All timings in GMT):
Saturday, Sept. 26
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (1130)
* A victory for Brighton would be the first time they have
picked up back-to-back league wins since November last year.
* Brighton's Pascal Gross has scored three goals, including
two winners, in his last four games against United.
* United have won each of their last three league games
against Brighton.
Crystal Palace v Everton (1400)
* Palace are without a win in their last 11 league games
against Everton (D6 L5).
* Dominic Calvert-Lewin can become the first Everton player
since Steven Naismith in 2014-15 to score in three consecutive
matches at the start of a season.
* Each of the last three league games between Palace and
Everton at Selhurst Park has ended in a draw.
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1630)
* West Brom have lost 18 league games against Chelsea, which
is their most against any opponent.
* Chelsea have won their last four league games against West
Brom without conceding a goal.
* Chelsea have kept one clean sheet in their last 20 away
league games.
Burnley v Southampton (1900)
* Burnley are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings
with Southampton (W4 D3).
* Southampton have won only one of their last 11 top-flight
games at Burnley (D3 L7).
* Burnley have played more league home games against
Southampton without defeat than against any other club (W3 D2).
Sunday, Sept. 27
Sheffield United v Leeds United (1100)
* United, who have no points so far, have yet to score this
season.
* If Leeds' Mateusz Klich or Patrick Bamford score, they
will become the first to net in their first three top-flight
games for Leeds.
* A total of 31 goals have been scored across the last eight
top-flight games between United (12) and Leeds (19).
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1300)
* Tottenham have won five of their last six league games
against Newcastle.
* Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has won all eight of his home
matches against Newcastle in all competitions.
* Newcastle have won more away league matches (10) against
Tottenham than versus any other team.
Manchester City v Leicester City (1530)
* Manchester City have won six of their last seven league
games against Leicester.
* Leicester are looking to start a top-flight season with
three successive wins for the first time.
* Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 home games
in the league (W10 D1).
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800)
* West Ham have lost each of their last four league games
against Wolves.
* West Ham have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10
league games at home.
* Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has scored three goals in his
last three league games against West Ham.
Monday, Sept. 28
Fulham v Aston Villa (1645)
* Fulham have won six of their last eight games against
Villa in all competitions.
* Villa have not kept a clean sheet in 27 away games in the
league.
* Villa are looking to open a Premier League campaign with
back-to-back wins for the third time after 1995-96 and
1999-2000.
Liverpool v Arsenal (1900)
* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 60 league home games,
since April 2017.
* Arsenal are looking to win their opening three matches of
a Premier League season for the first time since 2004-05.
* Mikel Arteta can become the first Arsenal manager to win
his first match at Liverpool since Tom Whittaker in 1947.
