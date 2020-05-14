Football

Bundesliga broadcaster offers viewers recorded crowd noise

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
26 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Sky is offering viewers the option of watching Bundesliga matches with recorded crowd noise, including singing, when the league resumes without spectators in the stadiums following the coronavirus stoppage on Saturday.

Sky said on its website that viewers could choose to watch the matches with natural sound, which is likely to consist of the shouts of players and coaches echoing around the empty stadium.

However, it said there would also be "a freely selectable new alternative audio track with a recorded stadium atmosphere".

Football

President's football shirt irks leader of Brazilian club

38 MINUTES AGO

"In addition to the live commentary, it also plays back fan chants for the participating teams and crowd reactions to the match," Sky said.

For viewers who preferred the original sound, Sky said that "the focus will be more on the calls of players and coaches as well as the sounds of the ball action". (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

Premier League

Premier League says player contracts expiring on June 30 can be extended

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Peterborough owner calls for League One season not to be voided

9 MINUTES AGO
Football

President's football shirt irks leader of Brazilian club

38 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Premier League says player contracts expiring on June 30 can be extended

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Angelino: Why you should support Leipzig in the Bundesliga

00:00:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Time to get going again' - Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz on Bundesliga return

00:00:58
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Keita Balde Diao blocked from Senegal duty after email gaffe

14/11/2018 AT 10:49
Play Icon
Boxing

'I'm back' - Mike Tyson teases possible comeback in viral workout video

12/05/2020 AT 09:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: Nibali reflecting on his winning finish in 2013

11/05/2020 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
International friendlies

Portugal hold Croatia as Pepe marks 100th cap with equaliser

06/09/2018 AT 15:18
Premier League

Paper Round: United want £140m for Pogba, City eye De Ligt and Mahrez

19/04/2018 AT 21:59
Liga

Lionel Messi: Eto'o and Henry great, but Neymar and Suarez the best

01/06/2015 AT 13:01
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePresident's football shirt irks leader of Brazilian club
Next articlePeterborough owner calls for League One season not to be voided