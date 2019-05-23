VfB Stuttgart
Finished
0
2
-
2
0
19:30
23/05/19
Mercedes-Benz Arena
1. FC Union Berlin
Bundesliga Play-offs • Promotion/Relegation Play-off
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • VfB Stuttgart
  • 1. FC Union Berlin
  • Kroos
    86'
  • SchmiedebachKroos
    84'
  • GonzálezEsswein
    82'
  • Kempf
    80'
  • AbdullahiGogia
    80'
  • AkoloZuber
    73'
  • Friedrich
    68'
  • HartelMees
    60'
  • Trimmel
    59'
  • Gómez
    51'
  • 1/2 Time
  • VfB Stuttgart
  • 1. FC Union Berlin
  • DidaviGómez
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • VfB Stuttgart
  • 1. FC Union Berlin
  • Abdullahi
    43'
  • Gentner
    41'
VfB Stuttgart - 1. FC Union Berlin
Bundesliga Play-offs - 23 May 2019

Bundesliga Play-offs – Follow the Football match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Union Berlin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nico Willig or Urs Fischer? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Union Berlin?
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfB Stuttgart vs 1. FC Union Berlin.

    
