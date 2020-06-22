Football

Bundesliga's domestic broadcast rights deals for four seasons worth about 4.4 bln euros-DFL

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - The Bundesliga expects to generate some 4.4 billion euros from domestic broadcast rights deals for four years from 2021/22 onwards, the German Football League said on Monday, with Sky being awarded the prime package of all Saturday matches.

Broadcaster DAZN was awarded Friday and Sunday games with the DFL saying it was not interested in giving all games to one broadcaster. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)

Football
