Football

Bundesliga secures deals with broadcasters for 2019/2020 payments-DFL

ByReuters
23 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

MUNICH, Germany, April 23 (Reuters) - The Bundesliga has agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one other broadcaster for advance payments for the rest of the 2019/2020 season to help keep clubs afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, German Football League (DFL) CEO Christian Seifert said on Thursday.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 148,000 and killed over 5,000 people in Germany. A restart is expected some time in May but it is up to the government to give the green light.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)

Football
