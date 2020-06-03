Football

Bundesliga takes no action against players supporting Floyd protests

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
19 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

June 3 (Reuters) - Bundesliga players are free to show their support for protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Wednesday.

The DFB said in a statement that no disciplinary action would be taken against Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakini and Jadon Sancho, Weston McKennie of Schalke 04 or Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram -- all of whom signalled their support during matches.

England international Sancho was shown a yellow card after removing his shirt to reveal the message "Justice for George Floyd", although the booking was for the shirt removal, rather than the slogan.

Football

Football's Black Lives Matter protests deserve applause, says Infantino

41 MINUTES AGO

Soccer's world governing body FIFA, which forbids players expressing personal views about politics, religion and social issues on the field, broke with its usual protocol and advised "common sense" in dealing with such incidents.

The DFB said it would take no action against symbols of solidarity with the protests in the U.S. and across the world.

"This line will also be taken should further players make demonstrations on racism and the death of Floyd over the course of upcoming matchdays," the statement said.

Anton Nachreiner, chairman of the DFB's control body, said: "It goes without saying that the DFB's control body always has FIFA and DFB regulations in mind. In this specific case, however, these are deliberate actions of anti-racism by the players, who are thus campaigning for the very values which the DFB seeks to uphold."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said this week players supporting the protests would deserve "applause and not a punishment".

The sporting world has united in solidarity behind the anti-racism protests sparked by a video of a police officer in Minneapolis kneeling on the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes, causing his death. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Football's Black Lives Matter protests deserve applause, says Infantino

41 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Newcastle's Longstaff offered bumper deal by Italian club

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Tel Aviv's soccer stadium trials misting tunnel to disinfect players

AN HOUR AGO
Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership season to begin in August

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Muhammad Ali: The champion whose fast fists and personality transcended sports

00:01:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

YESTERDAY AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFootball's Black Lives Matter protests deserve applause, says Infantino