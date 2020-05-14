Football
Bundesliga

Augsburg coach Herrlick will miss Bundesliga re-start after breaking quarantine to buy toothpaste

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Head coach Heiko Herrlich looks on prior to the DFB Cup second round match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on October 30, 2019 in Dortmund,

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
10 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss the re-start of the Bundesliga on Saturday after he broke strict quarantine rules by leaving the team hotel to buy toothpaste.

Play Icon
WATCH

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13

Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO

Augsburg host VfL Wolfsburg as the Bundesliga becomes the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after the coronavirus stoppage.

The club said in a statement that, by leaving the hotel, Herrlich had broken rules set up by a German Football League task force.

"I made a mistake by leaving the hotel," said Herrlich, who was due to coach Augsburg in a match for the first time on Saturday. "Even though I followed all hygiene measures both when I left the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this.

"In this situation I did not live up to my role model function towards my team and the public. I will therefore be consistent and stand by my mistake.

"Because of this mistake I will not lead the training tomorrow and I will not coach the team in the match against Wolfsburg on Saturday."

Augsburg said Herrlich would have be tested twice and given negative results each time before he could rejoin the team.

"I had no toothpaste and I went to the supermarket," said Herrlich, who was appointed Augsburg coach in March, 10 days before the Bundesliga was suspended.

Football

Premier League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Family health more important than football: Watford's Deeney

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballBundesliga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Messi prefers not to over-think risk of infection as La Liga return looms

6 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Kroos exclusive: Why I won't move to the Premier League

27 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Genuine question - what is going to happen at corners?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Angelino: Why you should support Leipzig in the Bundesliga

00:00:42
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

YESTERDAY AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
UEFA Nations League

Dramatic Van Dijk equaliser sends Netherlands through at France's expense

19/11/2018 AT 20:32
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Alli and Eriksen not in Spurs team to face Wolves, Foyth starts

03/11/2018 AT 18:58
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleDortmund wonderkid Haaland nonplussed by Neymar celebration jibe
Next articlePotter: Third Brighton Covid-19 player 'feeling good'