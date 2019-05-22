Dortmund, who also signed Germany international Nico Schulz on Tuesday, said 26-year-old attacking midfielder Hazard had signed a deal to 2024.

"He is an experienced Bundesliga player and Belgium international who can help us with his speed and finish," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho will be team-mates next seasonEurosport

"He has continuously displayed his quality in the past years."

Hazard, brother of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, joined Gladbach in 2014.

He scored 13 goals this season and set up another 12 in 35 matches in all competitions but fifth-placed Gladbach narrowly missed out on a top-four finish and a Champions League spot.

Later on in the day the German side also confirmed the arrival of Julian Brandt on a five-year deal from Bayern Leverkusen.

Brandt, 23, played 165 games for Leverkusen and can play on either wing as well as through the middle.

"I am a person who sometimes decides things from the gut and for whom a good feeling is important," Brandt told the club's website:

"In the case of Borussia Dortmund, I have a very good feeling One of the main reasons for my change is that BVB narrowly missed the title last season, so there is room for improvement and I am very excited about the boys, I am very motivated and optimistic about my personal development but especially the whole team. "

Dortmund finished two points behind champions Bayern Munich last week and will compete in next season's Champions League group stage.