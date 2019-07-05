FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

1. Robben retires

One of football’s great signature moves was retired yesterday when Arjen Robben told the world he had cut inside onto his left foot for the final time. At 35, the physical impact of recurrent injuries was too much to bear and so after forging one of the great modern careers - with 12 league titles, a Champions League and 96 caps for Netherlands - Robben announced yesterday that this was the end.

“As everyone knows I have taken time after my last game at Bayern Munich to make a decision over my future. And I have now decided to end my career as a professional footballer.”

" My love for the game and the conviction that I can still take on the world was up against the reality that things haven’t always gone the way I would have hoped and that I’m no longer a youngster of 16 who has no idea what injuries can do to you. "

“It is maybe a cliche but there is nothing nicer than playing for your country. I finally said goodbye after 96 caps. I was able to take part in six major tournaments and, in my last years, captained the team. Altogether an unforgettable time that I will always treasure. It is now time for the next chapter and I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and children and enjoy all the good things that lie ahead for us.”

As well as all the trophies, Robben will be remembered for his signature move - something that most decent wingers could do, if we are being honest, but not with anything like the consistency, volume and success rate as Robben. He honed that manoeuvre to absolute perfection.

Whenever another left-back was bamboozled by Robben dancing inside, they were always criticised for letting him go. ‘Surely everyone knows what Robben does? Why didn’t he just show him outside?’ But those laments always overlooked the fact that Robben did it so frequently for the precise reason that he was so talented and practiced that when he got it right, he basically couldn’t be stopped.

Robben leaves football with a legacy of success that is almost unparalleled, at least in terms of winning league titles across numerous countries. It’s remarkable now to think that he once struggled to shake off a reputation for bottling it in big games, before his late goal won the 2013 Champions League final for Bayern Munich.

But more than that, he leaves his name on the game. Like the Cruyff turn, the Panenka penalty, the Quaresma outside-of-the-boot strike and probably the Gerrard slip, people will be taking about ‘doing a Robben’ for years to come. When the game itself absorbs part of your talent into its own identity, you can probably be pretty satisfied with how your career turned out.

2. Lampard gets Frank at Chelsea unveiling

Frank Lampard ist neuer Trainer des FC Chelsea.Getty Images

Frank Lampard was confirmed as Chelsea manager yesterday on a three-year deal (no laughing at the back please) and looked pretty delighted as he clutched a very familiar shirt while posing for photos at Stamford Bridge. Lampard is of course a bona fide Chelsea legend, with a club record 211 goals across 13 seasons which saw him win three league titles and the Champions League. And, er, leave on a free to join Manchester City.

So naturally everyone is now wondering exactly how long it will take to burn through that legacy, how long it will take before irate Chelsea fans are sat at home with a sheet of A4 paper, a black marker and a crude cut-out from the matchday programme trying to assemble a poster demanding he is sacked.

Asked if he was concerned about trashing his reputation at Chelsea, a club where managerial happy endings are about as common as a genuine Love Island relationship, Lampard replied:

" I’m not. I understand fans want success, but my playing career is gone. If I wanted to go away for the rest of my life, and look back on my career and protect it, I could have done that. But I didn’t want that. "

“I don't see it as a risk. I am the type of personality that loves challenges, I don’t fear the challenge, I am not fearful of the downside. I am ready to stand up and accept that side of it. I want to be successful, I am here to not be worried about that.

"When I started out in management one year ago I thought that was a challenge, because you have to start again. I don't want credit for my playing career, I think that should last five minutes. Because I should be judged on what I do here and what I do going forward.”

Lampard will start with more credit in the bank than any Chelsea manager ever has in the Roman Abramovich era. At a time when Chelsea cannot buy players it is expected he will open up a much-needed pathway from the club’s exceptional youth scheme to the first team. But he is being plunged into Premier League and Champions League football after one season as a manager.

All the best, Frank.

3. Rodri's first impression

Manchester City unveil new club record signing, Rodri at the Etihad StadiumGetty Images

Manchester City were also in the unveiling business yesterday as the world said hello to their record signing: midfielder Rodri, who joins the club from Atletico Madrid for £63m. His immediate role is to keep Fernandinho’s body together with tape and plasters before eventually replacing the Brazilian lynchpin.

Rodri, 23, made quite the impression. Handling the press conference in English, he even managed a little dig at United.

“I love the city, I love Manchester, I talk with some guys and I think it is becoming more blue,” he said. “I chose this club because of the football challenge and the way, these last two years, they have won lots of things. This team is growing every year.”

Mind you, it wasn’t a totally flawless performance...

