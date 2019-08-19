Bayern will pay a loan fee of 8.5 million euros (£7.8m) and pay his wages. They have the option of making the deal permanent for a fee of 120 million euros (£110m).

“In Barcelona, a lot of things did not turn out as we had imagined. But this is now history. I hope to stay here for a long time and win many titles," Coutinho said.

"I've earned experience, won titles and learnt a lot, but now I need to focus on Bayern. I didn't have any doubts when the call from Bayern came in. But when they showed me their project I wanted to come straight away."

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from Catalonia throughout the summer after failing to establish himself in the first team and Bayern have pounced as they look to replace the departed duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

"FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Philippe Coutinho to the German club for the 2019/20 season," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Barcelona would like to thank to publicly thank Philippe Coutinho for his commitment and dedication wishes him all the best in this new stage of his career."

Coutinho will wear the number 10 shirt previously worn by Dutchman Arjen Robben, who retired at the end of last season.

"We've been working on bringing in Philippe Coutinho for quite some time and we're very happy that we've been able to complete this transfer," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"Our thanks go to FC Barcelona for agreeing to the transfer. With his creativity and outstanding skills, Philippe is a player who will immediately strengthen our attack."

Coutinho, 27, had joined Barca from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club record fee of 120 million euros plus 45 million euros in variables.

He played 76 games for the Catalans in all competitions, scoring 21 goals, but struggled to dovetail with his fellow attackers despite winning two consecutive La Liga titles.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the price paid for the one-year loan was very reasonable.

"The 8.5 million is somehow a friendship price," he added.

"(Club president) Uli Hoeness and myself know the Barcelona leadership a very long time now and there are few clubs with whom we have such a good relationship."

Bayern, who drew their first league game 2-2 with Hertha Berlin last weekend, play away at Schalke on Saturday.

With additional reporting from Reuters