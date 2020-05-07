Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Munich celebrate with the trophy following the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on May 18, 2019 in Munich, Germany

We've all spent two painful months without football and the Bundesliga will be here soon to alleviate the boredom - but who should you back?!

Man United fan? Bayern Munich are the team for you

They wear red, they are the biggest club in Germany - and better still, they are still good!

So enjoy some wins down the road, they are the huge favourites for the title yet again. Thomas Muller was once close to becoming a United player, so that's your favourite player sorted. The "Raumdeuter" is still a decent player given the fact that he's still not able to dribble past a defender.

Man City's new money is matched by RB Leipzig

You know it perfectly well: money makes the world go round. So you're not exactly looking for something romantic, are you? Plus Leipzig have a visionary coach in Julian Nagelsmann and a carefully assembled squad full of talent. Their Red Bull ownership has been carefully camouflaged by naming themselves Rasenball, which basically just means the nonsensical 'Grassball'. Timo Werner is really fast though!

Dortmund and Liverpool are natural bedfellows

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund's fanbases are remarkably similar - both come from working class areas full of industrial workers, and they even play You'll Never Walk Alone before matches (or at least a cover version of it...). The fans are famed for their passion and, apart from anything else, there's the obvious Jurgen Klopp connection.

Leverkusen and Spurs share each other's pain

Are you always in with a shout for silverware but never get to parade that elusive trophy? Well you either support Spurs or Bayer Leverkusen. Any fans of the London club missing that feeling can go straight over to the BayArena until the Premier League starts. Bayer's proclivity for being second best has seen them pick up the nickname Neverkusen. Kai Havertz, like many Spurs players before him, seems destined for bigger things.

Tradition and a French connection: Arsenal and Monchengladbach are a perfect match

There's plenty of Swiss and French stars and a great deal of talent, albeit not enough to win a title, or even qualify for the Champions League. Arsenal's proclivity to be in a fantastic performance against a top side one week, then draw 1-1 at home with a minnow the next week makes Borussia Monchengladbach the perfect club for Gooners who need their fix.

Blues brothers?

Chelsea fans could go for a bit of variety and follow Schalke, who may share their club's royal blue colours but have an entirely different stories. Schalke are built on tradition and have a glorious history which is now a distant memory, but now have no money, but their players always give their all on the pitch. Give it a go and enjoy the change!

