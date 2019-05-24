Schalke poke fun at poor season with hilarious video

Le Buzz

Schalke, last season's runners-up, ended the season in 14th place only five points above the relegation play-off spots.

At least they could see the funny side of their struggles by posting a video on social media titled: "our season highlights.." that included only one match in their 34-game season - the 4-2 win at local rivals Borussia Dortmund last month.

Former Huddersfield manager David Wagner is set to take over in July after Domenico Tedesco was fired in March under the threat of relegation.