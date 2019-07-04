Robben moved to Bayern in 2009 from Real Madrid, making 309 appearances for the German side. He won the Bundesliga eight times and the Champions League once.

Among other trophies, he won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and La Liga with Real.

“I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player,” Robben wrote in a statement.

Arjen Robben (L) and Franck Ribery of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrate the German Championship title after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Allianz Arena on May 18, 2019Getty Images

“It is without doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career. A decision in which “heart” and “mind” collided.

“The love for the game gives you the conviction that you can still handle the whole world, as opposed to the reality that not everything works the way you want and you are no longer the 16-year-old boy who had no idea what an injury meant.

“At the moment I am fit and healthy and as a fan of many other sports I want to keep it that way for the future. So I will definitely stop, but it is good that way.”

Fellow Bayern winger Franck Ribery has also left Bayern this summer.