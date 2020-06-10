Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

Semi-finals, Men's Singles
ayer Leverkusen brought an end to German fourth tier side Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, beating their hosts 3-0 in the semi-finals.
Julian Brandt explains the feeling and passion behind Borussia Dortmund's pre-match protest, which Hertha Berlin joined.
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre hails England forward Jadon Sancho's 'importance' after their win over Hertha Berlin.
Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin's players and staff take a knee before their Bundesliga match.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich took a major step closer to an eighth straight Bundesliga title with a 5-0 demolition of Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Reaction following Bayern Munich's 5-0 thrashing of Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday that took Hans-Dieter Flick's side ten points clear at the top of the Bundesl
Watch Bundesliga highlights as Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in the Berlin derby,
German football expert Florian Bogner joined Game of Opinions to discuss a Bundesliga opening weekend.
Bayer Leverkusen cruised to a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen on Monday as the German Bundesliga completed its first full round of matches after resuming competition.
