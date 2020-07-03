Bayern Munich apologise to Manchester City for leaked Leroy Sane photos

Bayern Munich have apologised to Manchester City after leaking pictures of Leroy Sane joining the Bundesliga champions before the transfer was officially announced.

Pictures of Sane joining Bayern were posted on Bayern's Arabic website on Thursday night, before the club officially announced the 24-year-old in a deal believed to be around €45 million plus add-ons on Friday morning.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern have apologised to City for the error.

Sane, who is expected to earn around £350,000 a week on his return to Germany, scored 39 goals and made 45 assists for City after joining from Schalke for £37m in 2016.

The Germany international is expected to start training with Bayern next week, but is not allowed to feature for them in the Champions League's resumption in August.

