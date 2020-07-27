Football
Bayern Munich interested in Norwich defender Max Aarons - report

Max Aarons Norwich

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Norwich's 20-year-old right-back Max Aarons, according to Sky Germany.

Norwich finished the Premier League season in 20th place and will likely be keen to offload any players of value as they take the plunge into the Championship.

The report says Ajax right-back Sergino Dest is Bayern's priority as they look to fill a spot in their squad, but Aarons has emerged as an alternative.

Aarons has a contract with the Canaries until 2024, but he would likely cost around €20m instead of €30m due to Norwich's relegation to the second tier.

Another Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen, are also reportedly interested in securing the England U21 international's services, but he is said to prefer a move to Bayern.

Should Aarons join the Bundesliga champions this summer he would likely be back-up to World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard.

