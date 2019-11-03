Bayern disposed of Kovac following Saturday's dismal 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, and even the Croatian admitted that the club had made the right decision given recent performances.

But what has the reaction from Germany been?

And more importantly, who could be in line to land one of the most prestigious jobs in European football?

Jose Mourinho has already been linked with the position but Florian Bogner does not feel the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss is a good fit with Bayern...

Was Kovac's sacking inevitable after Saturday?

It was. It was not only the result (they have only lost 1-5, and not worse, twice in the Bundesliga since 1994), it was the trend of bad performances since the 7-2 win at Tottenham a month ago. Kovac was already criticised last season for lacking a match plan. It didn’t help that he was always blaming the players for making “individual mistakes” after every bad performance.

What is the immediate reaction in Germany?

I think it’s: well, there he goes – and that’s okay. Kovac was never a really good fit at Bayern as he was only a fill-in for the guys they did not get (Heynckes retired, Thomas Tuchel went to PSG) back in 2018.

Who will be the big contenders to replace him?

There are rumours about Mourinho – but that’s rubbish. He’s too cocky for Rummenigge and Hoeness (or his successor Hainer, the former Adidas boss).

Rummenigge is in contact with Allegri, but I don’t believe he’s a fill in. They will stick to Hansi Flick for the next two games. If he wins both, I can see him being the guy at least until the winter break, so it gives them time to get a really good one.

Erik ten Hag, who was second team coach at Bayern when Pep was here, is definitely in the mix as well, and Mark van Bommel, who has good relations to Bayern, too. If they lose against Dortmund, they would need somebody immediately after the international break and I feel they would like to have a German speaking guy for that – so maybe: Arsène Wenger? It would fit if they would go for an older, fatherly guy right now.