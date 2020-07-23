Football
Borussia Dortmund-bound Jude Bellingham reveals 'disgusting' racist abuse

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has spoken out about the "disgusting" racist abuse he has received since swapping Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund.

The teenage midfielder played his final game for his boyhood club on Wednesday after his switch to Signal Iduna Park was confirmed.

Talking to Twitter after the match, he revealed how his upcoming switch has gone down with certain members of the club's fanbase.

The 17-year-old spoke of his attachment to the club after the game, a 3-1 home loss to Derby County.

"Whatever happens I am always a blue," he told the club's TV channel.

"This is my club and I love this club to bits. I hope I showed that in the performances while I was here."

