Borussia Dortmund humiliated in final game as Kramaric hits four

Bundesliga, Signal Iduna Park – Borussia Dortmund 0 Hoffenheim 4 (Kramaric 8 30 48 50 pen)

Andrej Kramaric scored four goals including a contender for goal of the season as Hoffenheim ended their Bundesliga campaign by dismantling Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away.

Lucien Favre's side, who handed Leo Balerdi his first start, had a defensive shocker and found themselves two down at the break despite having most of the possession.

Former Leicester City striker Kramaric curled home a stunning effort from around 20 yards early on with goalkeeper Roman Burki hardly moving.

The home side were continually let down by their final ball and found themselves 2-0 down when more lacklustre marking allowed Kramaric a tap in.

Favre brought on Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi at the break but his side got even worse. Ihlas Bebou continued to tear their defence into shreds and fed Kramaric who completed his hat-trick.

And it went from bad to worse two minutes later when the visitors were awarded a soft penalty and Kramaric stepped up to score and become the first Hoffenheim player ever to bag four goals in a Bundesliga game, with Dortmund directors Michael Zorc and Matthias Sammers having faces like thunder sitting in the stands.

Dortmund continued to look like they were already on their beach holidays with Burki keeping the score down with some fantastic saves from substitute Christoph Baumgartner.

The result sees Hoffenheim overturn their negative goal difference to climb to sixth and clinch a place in the Europa League group stages while Favre's side already had second place sown up.

TALKING POINT

Question marks linger on the progress Dortmund are making under Lucien Favre.

The club said earlier this week that Favre would remain in charge. While they finish second in the table as they did last season but with seven fewer points. Last season they were in the title up until the last day of the season while this time around they finished 13 points behind Bayern Munich.

Their performances since the return of the Bundesliga have been inconsistent, going from woeful against Mainz, to impressive against RB Leipzig to rudderless again today, raising further questions over whether Favre is getting the most out of this talented side.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim): It was always going to be one man after filling his boots against Dortmund. The club's all-time goal scorer lit up the match early on with a stunning finish and went on to seal the rout with some neat close range finishes and a fortutious penalty.

Hoffenheim's Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on June 27, 2020 in Dortmund, western Germany. Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki 6, Balerdi 4, Piszczek 2, Hummels 4, Witsel 4, Guerreiro 3, Hazard 5, Brandt 5, Haaland 4, Reyna 4, Morey 5. Subs: Raschl 5, Zagadou 5, Schultz 5,

Hoffenheim: Baumann 7, Kaderabek 7, Bebou 8, Dabbur 8, Grillitsch 6, Rudy 6, Samassekou 6, Hubner 5, Kramaric 10, Skov 8, Posch 6. Subs: Baumgartner 7, Zuber 5, Bruun Larsen 5, Nordtveit n/a, Bicakcic n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - WHAT A GOAL! Dortmund 0-1 Hoffenheim. Kramaric with a first time hit from outside the box which flies into the net, Burki hardly moved.

30' - GOAL! Dortmund 0-2 Hoffenheim. The ball is lofted in for Skov, whose effort deflects into the path of Kramaric for a tap in. Dortmund think he is off-side but replays show he is level.

48' - HAT-TRICK! Dortmund 0-3 Hoffenheim. Bebou finds Kramaric who cuts inside, he is through on goal and calmly tucks it away.

50' - PENALTY... GOAL! Hummels is penalised for a push in the back on Dabbur. Burki goes the right way and gets a touch on it but Kramaric gets enough pace on the ball to grab his fourth!

60' - GREAT SAVE! Dortmund 0-4 Hoffenheim. An unmarked Baumgartner's header is tipped over brilliantly but Burki. Where was the marking?

KEY STATS

Kramaric is Hoffenheim’s top scorer with 12 goals, despite missing 14 matches through injury.

It is the third time Dortmund and Hoffenheim have met on the final day of a Bundesliga season. Hoffenheim ran out 3-1 winners in 2017/18 to secure automatic Champions League qualification at BVB’s expense and in 2012/13 to climb out of the automatic relegation zone and into the play-off spot.

