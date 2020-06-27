Borussia Monchengladbach seal Champions League qualification ahead of arch rivals Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed their place in next season's Champions League at the expense of local rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Gladbach entered the final day of the season in pole position to reach Europe's top club competition, holding a two-point lead over their rivals ahead of their home game with Hertha Berlin.

Leverkusen had to hope for a Gladbach loss coupled with a win over Mainz due to a huge gap in the two clubs' goal difference.

But there was to be no final-day drama, with Jonas Hofmann and Breel Embolo scoring in a 2-1 win over the capital club.

It made Leverkusen's 1-0 victory, with Kevin Volland on the scoresheet, insignificant, a match in which Kai Havertz may have played his final game for the club.

Gladbach join champions Bayern Munich, runners up Borussia Dortmund and third-placed RB Leipzig in qualifying for the Champions League.

