Erling Haaland cheekily admitted he was "not surprised" to score so soon into the return to Bundesliga action in Dortmund's 4-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

With German football the first major European league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dortmund and Haaland wasted no time in finding their feet in the incongruous surroundings of an empty Signal Iduna Park.

Football Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (10-1) YESTERDAY AT 13:17

The Norway international ruthlessly opened the scoring with a fine finish from Thorgan Hazard's cross, before a double from Raphael Guerriero and a fourth from Hazard ensured Dortmund got back up and running in impressive fashion, closing the gap to leaders Bayern Munich, who are in action on Sunday at Union Berlin.

The strike was Haaland's 13th goal since joining Dortmund in January, with the youngster showing no sign of letting up despite the enforced coronavirus break.

"I'm not the same," Haaland said. "I have not been playing games, as you say, for seven weeks.

But I know I have been working hard in this period and I'm not surprised [that I scored].

"Normally there are 80,000 people here but we know we at the support at home, so we were never afraid of anything. We knew that we were going to win and you saw today that we had full control. A good start."

Play Icon WATCH Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers 00:01:05

Premier League Should Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal? 10/05/2020 AT 15:20