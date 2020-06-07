Bundesliga Five Truths: Powerful protests, Lewandowski landmark and new stars

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrates with Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller after scoring his team's fourth goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern Munich on J

We pick out a few takeaways from the weekend's Bundesliga action with solidarity a key theme, while Robert Lewandowski was among the stars to shine in empty stadiums.

Solidarity striking as officials join players in protests

The extent of the solidarity demonstrated in support of the Black Lives Matter movement was striking as officials joined Union Berlin and Schalke in taking a knee before their game on Sunday.

The image of both teams and the officials surrounding the centre circle to show their solidarity with protests raging around the world over the death of George Floyd was a poignant one.

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund showed a strong message in support of racial equality before their game against Hertha Berlin while Bayern Munich wore Black Lives Matter armbands against Bayer Leverkusen.

On Sunday, players from both Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg took a knee, while Bayern's players and staff wore t-shirts displaying the Black Lives Matter hashtag and the slogan of the club's official "Reds Against Racism" campaign.

Leverkusen's young stars bode well for the future

Schalke and Stuttgart have traditionally been two of the best Bundesliga academies, but Bayer Leverkusen are staking a claim for excellence now.

Kai Havertz is one of Germany's best players at the age of 20 and Florian Wirtz became the division's youngest ever scorer on Saturday with a fine strike against Bayern Munich. He is one of a number of rising stars at the BayArena.

Havertz will undoubtedly fetch big money when he decides to move on and their talent identification regime has also unearthed the likes of Leon Bailey and Jonathan Tah, who will also bring in a hefty fee. Invested wisely and this money could help Leverkusen compete more evenly with Bayern in years to come.

Lewandowski hits 30 goals for the season and is just unstoppable

Robert Lewandowski scored his 30th Bundesliga goal of the season as Bayern Munich came from behind in scoring four goals to down Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday. While the match saw the Bavarian giants take another step towards defending their title, it also demonstrated yet again just how unstoppable their Polish striker is.

The 31-year-old has now scored 44 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season which, even for him, is a career best return.

Lewandowski has now equalled his previous tally of 30 goals in a single season, having also achieved the feat in 2015/16 and 2016/17, and it really is hard to think of a more clinical striker in world football.

Schalke finally avoid defeat - but laborious viewing continues

Schalke will have been grateful for the COVID-enforced hiatus to the Bundesliga but the two-month break from playing did nothing to arrest their appalling form. Sunday's draw with Union Berlin was their first point since the resumption but they have certainly not turned a corner.

Schalke are one of the grandest names in German football and have had stars such Julian Draxler, Manuel Neuer and Mesut Ozil come through their ranks in recent years.

That now seems like a lifetime away and it seems unconceivable that there are no better alternatives to the current players in their famed academy whom they can blood in the closing weeks of the season, with survival ensured and European qualification all but lost.

Nagelsmann's naivety and Upamecano's folly cost Leipzig

The only time it is acceptable to be booked for kicking a ball away is when your team is trying to hold on to victory in the dying moments. Dayot Upamecano did so on Saturday in vastly different circumstances, with his team 1-0 up and comfortable, two minutes before half-time. The stupidity of it all was compounded by the fact that it was his second booking.

But RB Leipzig's problems were in turn compounded by Julian Nagelsmann parking the bus against bottom-club Padeborn for the entirety of the second half, withdrawing all of his creative players (including in-form goalscorer Patrik Schick) and leaving Timo Werner to run at opposition defenders as his only means of attack.

It was a foolish thing to do as Leipzig invited wave after wave of pressure onto themselves and eventually dropped two points. Leipzig were not without their chances and had they kept some more attacking prowess on the pitch, they could easily have put the game to bed. They are a fine team but these two acts of naivety sum up why they have failed to mount a credible title challenge.

