Bundesliga given permission by government to return, DFL to decide on exact date

Germany is set to allow the Bundesliga to resume behind closed doors, probably from next weekend - under strict conditions.

Sources have suggested that players will need to be quarantined together for a period of time before play can resume - with best guesses now being a week-long spell of isolation.

It is also thought that the DFB - Germany's governing body for football - will be allowed to decide their own date for resumption of play, with that now being expected to be either May 16th or 23rd.

Further news from a meeting between state premiers and Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected later today.

Players and clubs have been reminded of the social distancing rules and other health precautions they must take to ensure that the resumption of football is as safe as possible.

"It is all the more important that everyone maintains extreme discipline," said national team doctor Tim Meyer on television. "If this discipline is not observed, the best plans can falter."

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer agreed, writing in his newspaper column: "It is now up to each individual in the teams and their surroundings to bring this concept to life in a disciplined manner."

Germany took a further step on the long road back to post-coronavirus normality on Monday, with museums and hairdressers reopening under strict conditions, churches opening their doors for worshippers, and more car factories resuming work.

But more than a month after Germany suspended all but essential social and commercial life to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, politicians are at odds over how far and how fast to move.

There is mounting pressure from business groups and some regional governments who are anxious to move faster on restarting economic life. Merkel has warned that reopening too swiftly risks triggering a second wave of infections.

Germany has been more successful than other large European countries in slowing the virus' spread - it estimates that every 100 carriers of the virus now infects only 74 others on average, well below the 100 mark where new restrictions must be imposed.

