Football
Bundesliga

Gladbach cruise past Frankfurt to leapfrog Leipzig into third

Marcus Thuram of Borussia Moenchengladbach (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Commerzbank-Arena on May 16, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
4 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

Bundesliga - Commerzbank-Arena - Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (A. Silva 81’) Borussia Monchengladbach 3 (A. Pléa 1', M. Thuram 7', R. Bensebaini 73' pen)

Borussia Monchengladbach cruised to a 3-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt on the day of the Bundesliga’s return behind closed doors.

Gladbach were looking to continue their challenge for the Champions League spots as they began in fourth, while Eintracht Frankfurt needed to kick on after restarting the season in mid-table.

In eerie circumstances it was Gladbach who hit the ground running, as Alassane Plea scored in the opening minute, before Marcus Thuram added a second six minutes later.

The home side struggled to find their rhythm, perhaps understandably as they made their return from the coronavirus break.

In the second half, Frankfurt again struggled to rouse themselves despite needing to mount some kind of resurgence, but the away side kept their shape against an opponent shorn of any imagination.

Breel Embolo won a penalty with a little over 15 minutes to go, allowing Ramy Bensebaini - impressive from the off down the left-hand channel - the chance to secure victory from the spot. Andre Silva grabbed a late consolation.

Talking Point - How long will it take Frankfurt to get up to speed?

Frankfurt fell behind to two early goals as their opponents started at full pelt. There is a lesson for other clubs, that if you can shrug off the break then your rivals may be too slow to catch up with you by the time you have achieved dominance. For Gladbach, that might win them a place in the Champions League.

Man of the match - Alassane Plea (Gladbach)

Plea looks like the most talented forward at Gladbach, with plenty of speed allied to some impressive technique. His goal and touch suggest that he can be a constant threat for the German side, but they may not be able to hold onto him for too long at this rate.

Matchcast: full match stats and commentary

Player Ratings

Frankfurt: Trapp 6, Toure 6, Abraham 6, Hinteregger 6, N’Dicka 5, Ilsanker 6, Sow 6, Rode 5, Kamada 6, Dost 6, Kostic 6. Subs: Gacinovic 6, Hasebe 6, Chandler 6, Kohr 6, Silva 7.

Gladbach: Sommer 6, Lainer 6, Ginter 6, Elvedi 6, Bensebaini 8, Neuhaus 7, Strobl 6, Hofmann 6, Embolo 7, Thuram 7, Plea 8. Subs: Herrmann 6, Stindl 6, Wendt 6, Benes 6, Jantschke 6.

Key Events

1’ - GOAL! Frankfurt 0-1 Gladbach. Plea scores - A ball over the top is worked to Plea, who plays a quick one-two before falling as he drives a low shot into the bottom far corner.

7’ - GOAL! Frankfurt 0-2 Gladbach. Thuram scores - A long ball is hoofed up the left clipped along the six-yard box, and it's easy for Thuram to tap in.

45+1’ - TRAPP SAVE - Plea ends the half as he starts it, driving a shot at goal from a tight angle, but this time it's to the near post and beaten away.

72’ - PENALTY! N'Dicka shoves over Embolo in the box and it's a clear penalty!

73’ - GOAL! Frankfurt 0-3 Gladbach. Bensebaini scores - The Algerian clips a shot to the 'keeper's right, and Trapp's touch is not enough.

81’ - GOAL! Frankfurt 1-3 Gladbach. Silva scores - Silva is put through down the inside right, and he calmly strikes the ball over the 'keeper to pull one back.

Key Stat

Related Topics
FootballBundesligaEintracht FrankfurtBorussia M’gladbach
