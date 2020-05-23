Football
Bundesliga

Havertz shines again as Leverkusen leapfrog Gladbach into third

Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

Bundesliga – Borussia-Park – Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (M. Thuram 52') Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3 (K. Havertz 7', 58' pen, S. Bender 81’)

Kai Havertz was at the double again as Bayer Leverkusen won a crucial showdown with Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 to move up to third in the Bundesliga.

All eyes were on one of Europe’s hottest properties Havertz after his double on the return to Bundesliga action last weekend, and it did not take the youngster long to impress the watching scouts, slotting home in just the seventh minute to give his side the lead.

In an action-packed second half, another in-form young striker, Marcus Thuram, equalised in the 52nd minute for the home side, before Havertz slotted home from the penalty spot, his 11th goal in 15 games for Leverkusen, six minutes later after VAR had stepped in to award the visitors a penalty.

Sven Bender's late header made sure of a fifth win in a row for Leverkusen, who, temporarily at least, go third in the table, ahead of Gladbach.

