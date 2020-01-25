Almamy Toure put hosts Frankfurt ahead three minutes after the break with a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area and Filip Kostic sealed the win in stoppage time.

Leipzig, whose last defeat was by Freiburg on Oct. 26, had 67% of possession and 22 shots to Frankfurt's seven.

Leipzig, who have 40 points from 19 games, had their lead cut to two points by Borussia Moenchengladbach, who came from behind to beat Mainz 05 3-1.

Robin Quaison gave Mainz a 12th minute lead but the Foals turned the game around with two goals from Alassane Plea before Florian Neuhaus added a third. Bayern Munich, who are third with 36 points, are at home to fifth-places Schalke 04 in the evening game.