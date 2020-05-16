Football
Bundesliga

Favre: You score then nothing happens – that’s very strange

Dortmund's Swiss coach Lucien Favre (C) gestures during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 on May 16, 2020 in Dortmund, western Germany as the season resumed following a two-month absence due to the nove

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre reflected on a “very strange” atmosphere as his side ran out 4-0 winners over derby rivals Schalke behind closed doors.

The big draw for Bundesliga’s return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday was Dortmund’s clash with Schalke.

And it proved to be a one-sided, albeit weird, affair as Dortmund closed to gap on leaders Bayern Munich, who are in action on Sunday.

"4-0 against Schalke – that's quite good," Favre said. "The key was that the team played well together, also defensively. That was very, very special.

You shoot at the goal, make a top pass, a goal – and nothing happens. That's very, very strange. We really miss our fans.

"It was a completely different game than usual. It's hard to judge how good the game was. I had the feeling that it wasn't as committed as planned. The players were very focused on their task."

Bundesliga returned on Saturday

Image credit: Eurosport

Schalke manager David Wagner called the atmosphere “bizarre”, but also bemoaned his side’s defence.

"We didn't play a good game, and at really bad moments we conceded the goals. At least two goals would have been easy to defend," Wagner said.

"Derby defeats are unpleasant in principle, even in this bizarre atmosphere.

"The feeling of the second half of the season is not there yet. The situation is quite extraordinary. I don't think we had any major physical deficits. We had deficits in defending the right spaces.

"The speed advantage in the Dortmund game is also due to the situation. Every game is an opportunity to do it better."

What's On (2)

