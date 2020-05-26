Serge Gnabry vom FC Bayern München
Image credit: Imago
Serge Gnabry starts for Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker this evening ahead of Ivan Perisic, while Borussia Dortmund are unchanged.
Mats Hummels is fit enough to play after he went off injured at half-time during Saturday's 2-0 win at Wolfsburg. Emre Can and Jadon Sancho are on the bench.
Thiago Alcantara misses out as expected with a muscle injury, while Kingsley Coman retains his spot in the Bayern XI.
Borussia Dortmund team to face Bayern
Starting XI: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Hazard, Brandt, Haaland
Subs: Sancho, Gotze, Balerdi, Morey, Can, Witsel, Schmelzer, Reyna
Bayern Munich team to face Dortmund
Starting XI: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Coman, Muller, Perisic, Lewandowski
Subs: Ulreich, Odriozola, Martinez, Cuisance, Perisic, Hernandez, Mai, Batista Meier, Zirkzee