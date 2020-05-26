Football
Bundesliga

Serge Gnabry starts for Bayern in Der Klassiker, Dortmund unchanged

Serge Gnabry vom FC Bayern München

Image credit: Imago

ByEurosport
6 hours ago | Updated 6 hours ago

Serge Gnabry starts for Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker this evening ahead of Ivan Perisic, while Borussia Dortmund are unchanged.

Mats Hummels is fit enough to play after he went off injured at half-time during Saturday's 2-0 win at Wolfsburg. Emre Can and Jadon Sancho are on the bench.

Thiago Alcantara misses out as expected with a muscle injury, while Kingsley Coman retains his spot in the Bayern XI.

Wolfsburg stun Leverkusen, Frankfurt and Freiburg in goal fest

2 HOURS AGO

Borussia Dortmund team to face Bayern

Starting XI: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Hazard, Brandt, Haaland

Subs: Sancho, Gotze, Balerdi, Morey, Can, Witsel, Schmelzer, Reyna

Bayern Munich team to face Dortmund

Starting XI: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Coman, Muller, Perisic, Lewandowski

Subs: Ulreich, Odriozola, Martinez, Cuisance, Perisic, Hernandez, Mai, Batista Meier, Zirkzee

Follow our Der Klassiker live blog on Eurosport HERE.

'Maybe the most beautiful goal of my life' - Kimmich enjoys his goal as title beckons

3 HOURS AGO
Dortmund's latest defeat to Bayern is history repeating itself

3 HOURS AGO
