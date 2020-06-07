Bundesliga - Weserstadion – Werder Bremen 0 Wolfsburg 1 (Weghorst 82)

Wolfsburg's Europa League hopes have been handed a major boost as Wout Weghorst's first goal since the start of March gave the visitors a 1-0 win over strugglers Werder Bremen in rainy conditions.

Weghorst missed the biggest chance of an open first half. In the 14th minute the Dutchman surged past Milos Veljkovic, but his poked shot with the outside of his right boot was batted away by Jiri Pavlenka.

Bremen had a good goalscoring chance themselves just past the half-hour mark through Yuya Osako, but the Japan international's driven strike from the edge of the penalty box was parried behind by Koen Casteels.

And as the heavens opened midway through the second half, it negatively impacted the quality of the match with no clear-cut chances for either side until the game's pivotal moment in the 82nd minute.

Ex-Newcastle defender Kevin Mbabu, who had produced threatening crosses all afternoon, won the ball back deep in Wolfsburg's half, drove forward and laid off for substitute Felix Klaus whose cross found Weghorst to nod in at the near post.

The decisive goal for Wolfsburg means they move into the Europa League spots ahead of Hoffenheim on 45 points, but it's a bad situation for Bremen who are now six points off safety in 17th.

TALKING POINT - Big problems for Bremen

It was a match Bremen really needed to win. They are now six points off safety and three points off the relegation play-off with just four games left to play.

If Bremen are to stay up then securing all three points against the league's bottom side Paderborn next weekend is simply vital before they face league leaders Bayern Munich in midweek.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kevin Mbabu

In a match with very few chances in drab conditions, Mbabu was at least trying to make them.

The 25-year-old has looked impressive since the Bundesliga's resumption and put in another fine display today, putting in numerous dangerous balls into the box. His hard work was somewhat rewarded as his interception and surge up the pitch was pivotal for Weghorst's late goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka (6), Gebre Selassie (6), Veljkovic (7), Moisander (6), Augustinsson (7), Vogt (6), Bargfrede (6), Eggestein (6), Klaassen (6), Sargent (6), Osako (7)

Subs: Bartels (6), Bittencourt (5), Woltermade (N/A), Selke (N/A)

Wolfsburg: Casteels (6), Mbabu (8), Pongracic (7), Brooks (6), Roussillon (6), Schlager (6), Arnold (6), Victor (5), Brekalo (6), Mehmedi (5), Weghorst (6)

Subs: Ginczek (6), Klaus (7), Gerhardt (N/A), Tisserand (N/A), Guilavogui (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

14' - BIG CHANCE! Weghorst goes clear through on goal after surging past Veljkovic, but his goalbound poke is tame and Pavlenka can get a firm hand on it before Bremen hoof clear!

24' - CHANCE! At the other end, a low ball into the box from Klaassen is dummied by Osako before reaching Sargent at the far post, but his first-time driven strike is brilliantly blocked by Arnold! That was crucial.

32' - GREAT SAVE! Sargent flicks the ball off to Osako who has a powerful shot from outside the box, but Casteels makes a fine diving save to parry behind for a corner.

68' - OVER! Augustinsson's left-footed free-kick curls over the wall but, ultimately, over the bar.

82' - GOAL! Weghorst scores his first goal since the start of March! Mbabu wins the ball at the other end and drives up the pitch. He lays it off to Klaus who nods the ballat the near post into the bottom corner!

