Shaky Schalke earn first point since restart with draw at Union Berlin

Schalke's Senegalese defender Salif Sane reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FC Union Berlin v FC Schalke 04 on June 7, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByNadeem Badshah
2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Bundesliga - Stadion An der Alten Försterei - Union Berlin 1 (Andrich 11) Schalke 04 1(Kenny 28)

A stunning goal from Jonjoe Kenny gave Schalke their first point since the Bundesliga's return in a 1-1 draw away at fellow strugglers Union Berlin.

Union dominated the first half, created a hatful of chances against a hapless Royal Blues defence and took the lead through Robert Andrich's first goal of the season.

Marcus Thuram makes statement as Gladbach put four past Union Berlin

31/05/2020 AT 14:21

The home side should have increased their lead with an unmarked Florian Hubner flicking the ball off target and Anthony Ujah's volley well saved by Bayern Munich-bound Alexander Nubel.

David Wagner's injury-ravaged side, without several senior players including skipper Omar Mascarell, top scorer Suat Serdar and Weston McKennie, shuffled the pack in terms of positions which did not work with Sane out of place as a defensive midfielder and little service for Michael Gregoritsch and Benito Raman. And they were let of the hook by Kenny's fine strike from 25 yards, his first goal since August.

The second half was a dire, scrappy and miserable affair with few chances created by either side. The visitors brought on Ahmed Kukucu but did not commit enough players forward, shades of Wagner's final season at Huddersfield Town.

And Schalke tired in the closing stages and it was left to Alexander Nubel to rescue them with a brilliant late stop from Keven Schlotterbeck's shot from point-blank range.

The result means 13th-placed Union are four points clear of Fortuna Dusseldorf in the relegation playoff place while Schalke stay 10th.

TALKING POINT

Schalke in a host of trouble.

The Royal Blues were fortunate to come away with a point after their first half performance with the caveat that they have a lot of injuries. They improved in the second half but defensively they look vulnerable, up front offered little and looked tired in the closing stages. Their last victory came in January.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alexander Nubel (Schalke): The German keeper made two outstanding saves to keep his side in the game. And he commanded his box well and was the standout player in a side lacking in confidence.

PLAYER RATINGS

UNION BERLIN: Gikiewicz 5, Friedrich 5, Schlotterbeck 5, Hübner 6, Trimmel 6, Bülter 6, Andrich 8, Gentner 5, Malli 5, Andersson 6, Ujah 7. Subs: Promel 5, Mees n/a, Ingvartsen n/a,

SCHALKE: Nubel 8, Miranda 4, Kabak 5, Raman 4, Gregoritsch 4 , Matondo 6, Calguiri 5, Kenny 7, Oczipka 7, Sane 5, Schopf 5. Subs: Kutucu 5, Becker n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

11' - GOAL FOR UNION! Ujah pounces on Miranda's mistake and threads it through to Andrich who is through on goal and hammers it into the bottom corner.

15' - CLOSE! Lovely ball into the box for Andersson whose volley hits Kabak and its a corner. Schalke partically clear, but the ball is pinged back in and an unmarked Hubner flicks it over from close range!

28' - GOAL FOR SCHALKE! Calguiri tees up Kenny around 25 yards out who rifles it into the bottom corner against the run of play. 1-1.

70' - CHANCE! The ball is flicked on by Gregoritsch for Matondo who slides in and lofts the ball well over the bar with only the keeper to beat.

87' - GREAT SAVE! From a corner, its played across the box and Schlotterbeck's efofrt is blocked by Nubel's chest.

KEY STATS

Union are on their longest winless run since gaining promotion for the first time (seven matches).

The Royal Blues were third when they won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November, but they have only won two of their 16 games since.

McKennie wears 'Justice for George' armband in Bundesliga game

30/05/2020 AT 18:09
Bittencourt beauty gives life to Bremen and keeps pressure on Wagner

30/05/2020 AT 14:24
FootballBundesligaFC Schalke 041. FC Union Berlin
