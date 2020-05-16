Bundesliga round-up: Hertha Berlin produce shock win, Wolfsburg triumph

There was a shock win for Hertha Berlin, while Wolfsburg also secured victory.

AUGSBURG 1-2 WOLFSBURG

Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 2-1 Image credit: Getty Images

Renato Steffen gave Wolfsburg the lead in the 43rd minute with a spectacular header from range into the top corner.

But Augsburg responded shortly after half-time through Tin Jedvaj. Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels spilt a header against his own crossbar before Jedvaj followed up to tap in.

Felix Uduokhai, who came on in the 65th minute for Wolfsburg, thought he had the goal in the net in the 67th minute, but VAR ruled the 22-year-old defender's goal out for offside.

HOFFENHEIM 0-3 HERTHA BERLIN

Hertha BSC shocked Hoffenheim on Saturday Image credit: Getty Images

After a scrappy first half for the visitors with three of their players getting booked, Hertha Berlin took the lead in the 58th minute as Kevin Akpoguma was unfortunate to score an own goal following a strike from Peter Pekarik.

Two minutes later and 35-year-old Vedad Ibisevic doubled their lead before Matheus Cunha made it three in the 74th minute with a spectacular solo goal to seal all three points for Hertha.

DUSSELDORF 0-0 PADERBORN

Dusseldorf and Paderborn played out a relatively uneventful Ruhr derby.

And a quick glance at the high-profile games that we also covered live...

DORTMUND 4-0 SCHALKE

After a slow start, Borussia Dortmund took the lead in the 29th minute through Haaland as he directed Thorgan Hazard's low cross first-time into the bottom corner to score his 13th goal in his first 12 games for the Bundesliga's second-placed side.

Dortmund doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time through their Portuguese fullback Raphael Guerreiro.

Thomas Delaney pounced on a poor goalkeeping clearance by Markus Schubert before he laid the ball off to Julian Brandt who slid in Guerriero to clinically dispatch his low drive into the bottom corner.

And moments after half-time, Hazard made it three following a rapid counter-attack and rifled his shot past Schubert, who should have saved it.

Guerreiro scored his second, and Dortmund's fourth, in the 63rd minute with a clever finish with the outside of his left boot into the top corner.

LEIPZIG 1-1 FREIBURG

Freiburg took the lead in the 34th minute with a stroke of luck as Manuel Gulde inadvertently backheeled his shot goalwards from a corner.

Leipzig dominated proceedings in the secind half but missed a handful of sitters.

Nevertheless Yussuf Poulsen equalised in the 77th minute for the hosts as he rose well to head the ball into the bottom corner from a Kevin Kampl cross.

And with Leipzig seemingly destined to claim a point, Freiburg thought they grabbed the winner in injury time when Robin Koch swept home from close range, but VAR dramatically wrote it off for offside.

