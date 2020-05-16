Football
Bundesliga

Bundesliga round-up: Hertha Berlin produce shock win, Wolfsburg triumph

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Hertha jubelt gegen Hoffenheim

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

There was a shock win for Hertha Berlin, while Wolfsburg also secured victory.

  • Dortmund smash Schalke on Bundesliga return
  • WATCH: Haaland scores first goal on Bundesliga's return
  • VAR rescues draw for title-chasing Leipzig against Freiburg

AUGSBURG 1-2 WOLFSBURG

Bundesliga

Dortmund smash Schalke on Bundesliga return

AN HOUR AGO

Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 2-1

Image credit: Getty Images

Renato Steffen gave Wolfsburg the lead in the 43rd minute with a spectacular header from range into the top corner.

But Augsburg responded shortly after half-time through Tin Jedvaj. Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels spilt a header against his own crossbar before Jedvaj followed up to tap in.

Felix Uduokhai, who came on in the 65th minute for Wolfsburg, thought he had the goal in the net in the 67th minute, but VAR ruled the 22-year-old defender's goal out for offside.

HOFFENHEIM 0-3 HERTHA BERLIN

Hertha BSC shocked Hoffenheim on Saturday

Image credit: Getty Images

After a scrappy first half for the visitors with three of their players getting booked, Hertha Berlin took the lead in the 58th minute as Kevin Akpoguma was unfortunate to score an own goal following a strike from Peter Pekarik.

Two minutes later and 35-year-old Vedad Ibisevic doubled their lead before Matheus Cunha made it three in the 74th minute with a spectacular solo goal to seal all three points for Hertha.

DUSSELDORF 0-0 PADERBORN

Dusseldorf and Paderborn played out a relatively uneventful Ruhr derby.

And a quick glance at the high-profile games that we also covered live...

DORTMUND 4-0 SCHALKE

After a slow start, Borussia Dortmund took the lead in the 29th minute through Haaland as he directed Thorgan Hazard's low cross first-time into the bottom corner to score his 13th goal in his first 12 games for the Bundesliga's second-placed side.

Dortmund doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time through their Portuguese fullback Raphael Guerreiro.

Thomas Delaney pounced on a poor goalkeeping clearance by Markus Schubert before he laid the ball off to Julian Brandt who slid in Guerriero to clinically dispatch his low drive into the bottom corner.

And moments after half-time, Hazard made it three following a rapid counter-attack and rifled his shot past Schubert, who should have saved it.

Guerreiro scored his second, and Dortmund's fourth, in the 63rd minute with a clever finish with the outside of his left boot into the top corner.

LEIPZIG 1-1 FREIBURG

Freiburg took the lead in the 34th minute with a stroke of luck as Manuel Gulde inadvertently backheeled his shot goalwards from a corner.

Leipzig dominated proceedings in the secind half but missed a handful of sitters.

Nevertheless Yussuf Poulsen equalised in the 77th minute for the hosts as he rose well to head the ball into the bottom corner from a Kevin Kampl cross.

And with Leipzig seemingly destined to claim a point, Freiburg thought they grabbed the winner in injury time when Robin Koch swept home from close range, but VAR dramatically wrote it off for offside.

Bundesliga

IN PICTURES: How football looks in the coronavirus era

2 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

VAR rescues draw for title-chasing Leipzig against Freiburg

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballBundesliga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Leipzig survive late scare in 1-1 draw with Freiburg

41 MINUTES AGO
Football

Hertha’s Ibisevic haunts Hoffenheim on Bundesliga return

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Paderborn ride their luck for valuable point

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 2-1 with Ginczek's stoppage-time winner

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

YESTERDAY AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

14/05/2020 AT 12:00
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Premier League

Paper Round: Liverpool want Tarkowski loan amid injury crisis

09/01/2019 AT 23:21
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
Premier League

Sorry Jose, it's all over

02/11/2015 AT 07:42
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleVAR rescues draw for title-chasing Leipzig against Freiburg
Next articleIN PICTURES: How football looks in the coronavirus era