Champions Bayern Munich ease to victory on final day

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen celebrates the third goal for his team with Michael Cuisance of Bayern Muenchen and David Alaba of Bayern Muenchen during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Volkswagen Arena on June 2

Bundesliga, Volkswagen Arena – Wolfsburg 0 Bayern Munich 4 (Coman 4’, Cuisance 37’, Lewandowski P 72’, Muller 79’)

Bayern Munich won their final Bundesliga game of the season to deny Wolfsburg automatic qualification to the Europa League group stage.

Bundesliga Double for Robert Lewandowski as champions Bayern Munich cruise to another victory over Freiburg 20/06/2020 AT 14:20

Wolfsburg needed to equal or better Hoffenheim’s result against Dortmund, but their challengers ultimately claimed sixth place when they won their game with a surprising and comprehensive victory at Signal-Iduna Park.

Bayern strolled to victory of their own, needing just four minutes to go ahead through Kingsley Coman before Mickael Cuisance’s first German league goal made it two.

In the second half, Bayern kept their opponents at arm’s length with ease, and made it three from the spot when Robert Lewandowski grabbed his 34th for the season, after Joshua Guilavogui earned a second yellow for a foul in the box on Cuisance.Thomas Muller rounded off the scoring late on.

Bayern now prepare for the DFB Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen next weekend while Wolfsburg will plan for a hectic summer.

Talking point - Bayern look poised to get even better next season

There are so many obvious ways in which Bayern should improve. They get a full pre-season with Hansi Flick, while Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Mikael Cuisance should all improve further. When Philippe Coutinho is moved on and replaced they should have an even deeper squad. They could soon be Champions League winners, too.

Bayern Munich celebrate Image credit: Getty Images

Man of the match - Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

The veteran looked set for a Bayern exit under Niko Kovac but has been reinvigorated by the appointment of Flick. It was his subtle through ball for Coman which set the side on its way, and he was a goal threat too. Coutinho’s exit will barely be felt as a result.

Player Ratings

Wolfsburg: Casteels 8, Pongracic 7, Guilavogui 5, Brooks 6, Arnold 6, Mbabu 6, Steffen 6, Roussillon 6, Brekalo 6, Weghors 6t, Ginczek. Subs: Gerhardt 6, Horn 6, Marmoush 6, Knoche 6, Victor 6.

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Odriozola 6, Boateng 6, Alaba 6, Davies 6, Coman 7, Goretzka 7, Gnabry 7, Cuisance 7, Muller 7, Lewandowski 7. Subs: Ulreich, Pavard 6, Coutinho 6, Perisic 6, Hernandez 6,, Kimmich 6.

Key events

4’ - GOAL! Wolfsburg 0-1 Bayern. Coman scores - Muller slides through a ball for Coman on the inside right, and he drills a shot past the 'keeper to give the away side an early lead.

37’ - GOAL! Wolfsburg 0-2 Bayern. Cuisance scores - The midfielder darts inside to space, looks up, and whips in a curling shot past Casteels with his first ever Bundesliga goal.

45+2’ - GOAL! NO! Odriozola looks like he's put the ball into his own net, but Ginczek shoves him at the moment of contact.

71’ - RED CARD! Guilavogui is done by Cuisance's dummy, and he concedes a penalty and gets his second yellow.

72’ - GOAL! Wolfsburg 0-3 Bayern. Lewandowski scores - He waits for Casteels to edge to the 'keeper's left, and clips the ball a yard to his right, just beating him.

79’ - GOAL! Wolfsburg 0-4 Bayern. Muller scores - A Perisic cross flighted from the left comes to Muller. He sets himself with a touch, and volleys a rising volley home.

Key stat

Bundesliga Struggling in autumn, champions in spring: Will Bayern Munich ever stop winning the Bundesliga? 16/06/2020 AT 21:21