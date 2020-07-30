Football
Bundesliga

Dortmund captain Marco Reus still injured, to miss pre-season start

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Marco Reus von Borussia Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus will be sidelined for an indefinite period after failing to recover from injury, the Bundesliga club said as they began pre-season training on Thursday.

Alexis Sanchez may be priced out of Inter Milan move - Paper Round

Germany international Reus has missed most of the year already after suffering a groin problem in February, yet his comeback has now been delayed due to another injury.

Bundesliga

Reus warns Bundesliga return does not mean business as usual

15/05/2020 AT 16:05

"Borussia Dortmund will still have to be without Marco Reus," the club said in a statement.

"The captain has problems with tendon inflammation at the same injured groin muscle. He will be out for an indefinite period.

Play Icon
WATCH

Messi to Inter on a free... it could happen – Euro Papers

00:01:38

"Reus has worked intensively in recent months and has taken steps forward. But he still has problems with some movements."

Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich, who won a record eighth successive league title. The new Bundesliga season starts on September 18.

The Ruhr valley club last won the league in 2012 under then coach Jurgen Klopp before the arrival of Reus.

The 31-year-old has been plagued by several major injuries and missed Germany's winning 2014 World Cup run.

Bundesliga

Dortmund draw with Werder to lose more ground

28/09/2019 AT 18:28
Bundesliga

Dortmund crush Augsburg to set title marker in season opener

17/08/2019 AT 15:26
Related Topics
FootballBundesligaBorussia DortmundMarco Reus
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On