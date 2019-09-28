Dortmund cancelled out Werder's eighth-minute lead through Milot Rashica seconds later with Mario Goetze's diving header in the midfielder's first start of the season.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus nodded in a Thorgan Hazard chip to put them in front but Bremen's Marco Friedl nodded in at the far post in the 55th minute to snatch a point for the visitors.

The Ruhr valley club are now in seventh place on 11 points, three behind Bayern Munich who went top of the table after beating Paderborn 3-2.