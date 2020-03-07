Hazard gave the visitors the lead when he shook off three defenders, turned to create space and curled in with his left foot in the eighth minute.

Gladbach struck back five minutes after the restart with a Lars Stindl tap-in but Dortmund hit back in the 71st when Hakimi latched on to a Jadon Sancho through ball, raced into the box and beat keeper Yann Sommer.

Sommer had earlier made the save of the day, scooping a superb Hazard header off the line with one hand.

Sancho, who had come in only minutes before delivering his 15th assist of the season, then almost turned scorer but his 79th-minute effort came off the post. Dortmund forward Erling Haaland also misfired from close range.

Dortmund move into second place on 51 points, one behind Bayern Munich, who take on Augsburg on Sunday. Leipzig's goalless draw at VfL Wolfsburg saw them drop to third place on 50.