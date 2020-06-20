Football
Bundesliga

Double for Robert Lewandowski as champions Bayern Munich cruise to another victory over Freiburg

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg on June 20, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Hall
an hour ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

Bundesliga - Allianz Arena – Bayern Munich 3 (J. Kimmich 15'R. Lewandowski 24', 37') Freiburg 1 (L. Höler 33')

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski ensured champions Bayern Munich made it 12 Bundesliga wins in a row for the first time since 2014 after a 3-1 victory over Freiburg on Saturday.

With their eighth-straight Bundesliga title already sewn up, Bayern took the lead in the 16th minute through Joshua Kimmich, before Lewandowski netted his 32nd goal of the season in the 24th minute to double his side’s advantage.

Jonas Holer’s tap in nine minutes later did make a game of it for a moment, but this Bayern team do not relent, and three minutes later Lewandowski, who else, restored Bayern’s two-goal advantage.

Bayern took their foot off the gas in the second half, cruising to another three points that keeps them 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga with one game to play.

More to follow

