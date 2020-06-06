Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can celebrates scoring against Hertha Berlin.
Image credit: Getty Images
Bundesliga, Signal Iduna Park - Borussia Dortmund 1 (Can 58') Hertha Berlin 0
A solitary strike from Emre Can was enough for Borussia Dortmund to beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.
Dortmund came into the game looking to secure second place with Bayern Munich marching relentless towards the title.
Dortmund wore t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game whilst both teams took a knee in the centre circle before kick-off.
When the game began Dortmund struggled to take advantage of their dominance, with both Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho guilty of missing big chances.
However fine link-up play saw Can finish for the only goal of the game. Dortmund are now four points clear of RB Leipzig but still seven behind Bayern with just four games remaining.
