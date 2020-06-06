Bundesliga, Signal Iduna Park - Borussia Dortmund 1 (Can 58') Hertha Berlin 0

A solitary strike from Emre Can was enough for Borussia Dortmund to beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.

Dortmund came into the game looking to secure second place with Bayern Munich marching relentless towards the title.

Dortmund wore t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game whilst both teams took a knee in the centre circle before kick-off.

When the game began Dortmund struggled to take advantage of their dominance, with both Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho guilty of missing big chances.

However fine link-up play saw Can finish for the only goal of the game. Dortmund are now four points clear of RB Leipzig but still seven behind Bayern with just four games remaining.

