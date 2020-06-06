Football
Bundesliga

Can goal enough for Dortmund as they cement grip on second

Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can celebrates scoring against Hertha Berlin.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

Bundesliga, Signal Iduna Park - Borussia Dortmund 1 (Can 58') Hertha Berlin 0

A solitary strike from Emre Can was enough for Borussia Dortmund to beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday.

Dortmund came into the game looking to secure second place with Bayern Munich marching relentless towards the title.

Bundesliga

Dortmund's Sancho, Akanji fined for getting haircuts without face masks

YESTERDAY AT 14:31

Dortmund wore t-shirts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game whilst both teams took a knee in the centre circle before kick-off.

When the game began Dortmund struggled to take advantage of their dominance, with both Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho guilty of missing big chances.

However fine link-up play saw Can finish for the only goal of the game. Dortmund are now four points clear of RB Leipzig but still seven behind Bayern with just four games remaining.

More to follow...

