Erling Haaland sinks RB Leipzig as Borussia Dortmund go six points clear in second

Bundesliga, Red Bull Arena - RB Leipzig 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Haaland 30' 90+3')

Erling Haaland scored his 15th and 16th goals in 17 games for Borussia Dortmund to give them a 2-0 away win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Transfers Ben Chilwell to Chelsea edges closer as Leicester extend Christian Fuchs deal - Paper Round 18/06/2020 AT 06:37

Lucien Favre's side, who handed league debuts to Mateu Morey and Giovanni Reyna with Jadon Sancho dropped to the bench, looked back to their best in the final third after disappointing performances in the midweek defeat to Mainz and a fortunate win over Fortuna Dusseldorf last weekend.

Haaland had a string of chances to score, only to be denied by the in-form Peter Gulacsi, but eventually scored on the half hour mark after a lovely passing move and deft layoff from Reyna in the first half.

Julian Nagelsmann's men, who lost Marcel Sabitzer to injury, carved out a couple of decent chances in the first half but Timo Werner, in last home game for the Bulls before he joins Chelsea, was quiet.

Nagelsmann brought on Tyler Adams at the break and although they enjoyed more possession, Dortmund's swift counter attacks continued to cause them problems with Haaland hitting the bar with a shot and Morey putting the ball wide from close range.

Werner and Kevin Kampl continued to be on the periphery and were eventually subbed but Leipzig were unable to equalise due largely to the quality of their final ball.

And despite appearing to tire, Favre's side sealed victory in stoppage time with Haaland sliding in from close range to move six points clear of the third-placed Bulls.

TALKING POINT - Reyna impressed on league debut

The 17-year-old was poised to make his debut against Schalke but got injured in the warm-up, he was then denied another chance through illness. It proved to be third time lucky as he made his Bundesliga bow today and showed plenty of talent and promise.

His assist for Haaland's opening goal was brilliant. And he was a constant threat in the attacking third, providing Dortmund the spark they have lacked in their previous two games.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Peter Gulacsi

The Hungarian keeper made a string of crucial saves to deny Haaland. He rode his luck at times but used his feet to good use to keep his side in the game.

PLAYER RATINGS

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi 9, Upamecano 7, Mukiele 6, Sabitzer n/a, Forsberg 7, Angelino 5, Klostermann 6, Halstenberg 6, Schick 6, Werner 4, Kampl 4.

Subs: Olmo 6, Adams 5, Nkunku 6, Haidara 5, Konate n/a.

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki 7 , Piszczek 7, Hummels 9, Can 7, Witsel 5, Guerreiro 8, Hazard 6, Brandt 6, Haaland 9, Reyna 7, Morey 7.

Subs: Sancho n/a, Balerdi n/a, Schultz n/a, Zagadou n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - GREAT SAVE! Lovely build up play, its threaded through by Hazard to Haaland, whose shot is saved at point blank range. 30 seconds later, Haaland's low first time effort is saved again.

30' - GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Brandt is free on the right, he squares it to Reyna who deftly lays it off to Haaland who fires it in from close range.

47' - CHANCE! Haaland's shot is deflected into the path of Morey who is through on goal but slides in and tucks it narrowly wide!

52' - WOODWORK! Dortmund break, Morey threads it through to Haaland who fires it towards goal, it hits Gulacsi's leg and onto the bar!

90'+3 - GOAL FOR DORTMUND! Brandt squares it across the box for Haaland to slide in and score from a yard out.

KEY STATS

Nagelsmann has won only one of nine meetings with Dortmund.

With their 84th goal in the Bundesliga season, Dortmund have set a new club record for goals scored in a single season.

Bundesliga Mainz boost survival hopes with shock win over Borussia Dortmund 17/06/2020 AT 19:23