Football
Bundesliga

Favre safe in his job despite Bayern loss, says Dortmund CEO

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Lucien Favre von Borussia Dortmund

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre received the backing of club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke on Wednesday, a day after their Bundesliga title hopes were all but dashed with a 1-0 home loss to leaders Bayern Munich.

The result left Dortmund seven points behind in second place with six games remaining in the season that restarted 10 days ago following a two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Ruhr valley club already eliminated in the German Cup and the Champions League, Swiss coach Favre, who has one more year on his contract, will go for a second season without winning any major domestic or European silverware. "At the moment there is no reason for a coach discussion," club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Funke media group.

Bundesliga

Dortmund's latest defeat to Bayern is history repeating itself

19 HOURS AGO

"We are playing a very, very good second half to the season. Until Tuesday, we had got 27 of a maximum 30 points (by winning nine of the previous 10 matches)."

Dortmund went into the game on a six-game winning run but will now most likely have to settle for just a Champions League spot unless Bayern slip up three times in the remaining six games.

"I think Lucien has been very focused in the past weeks," Watzke said. "He does not leave the impression of a man under pressure."

Favre had said after Tuesday's defeat he would be speaking about the situation in Dortmund in a few weeks, with some media interpreting it as a hint at a potential departure ahead of his 2021 contract end.

"I don't think about giving up. What I had wanted to say is it is not the time now to take stock," Favre told WAZ newspaper on Wednesday.

"We still have six games to play and we want to give it our best."

Bundesliga

The Warm-Up: Bayern Munich have one hand on the title

7 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Wolfsburg stun Leverkusen, Frankfurt and Freiburg in goal fest

18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballBundesliga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Tough to sit by while we want to play, says Mourinho

20 MINUTES AGO
Football

Future of English women's game faces threat due to COVID-19 says study

27 MINUTES AGO
Football

Soccer-Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Boost for Project Restart as clubs vote for return to contact training

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Paper Round: Milan target Ibra, Spurs consider selling Rose

11/08/2017 AT 06:00
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleThe Warm-Up: Bayern Munich have one hand on the title
Next articleFuture of English women's game faces threat due to COVID-19 says study