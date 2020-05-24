Football
Bundesliga

Koln launch dramatic comeback to claim derby point

1. FC Köln - Fortuna Düsseldorf

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
5 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Bundesliga, RheinEnergieStadion: FC Koln 2 (Modeste 88'. Cordoba 90+1') Fortuna Dusseldorf 2 (Karaman 41', Thommy 61')

Goals on 88 and 91 minutes gave FC Koln, who were miserable, a derby draw they never looked remotely good for. They move up to 10th in the table, while Dusseldorf, who were excellent, remain in the bottom three and three points off safety.

From the off, Dusseldorf were sharper of thought and of foot, FC's passers unable to cope with their pressure on the ball and their strikers finding neither service nor space. Goalscoring opportunities were few and far between in the first half, but those that there fell to the away side, and they thoroughly earned their 41st minute opener, driven home by Kenan Karaman after good work from Erik Thommy.

Bundesliga

Mainz roar back in second half to hold Cologne

17/05/2020 AT 14:22

The game then appeared to turn on 140 seconds of action in the second half. First, Adam Bodzek shoved Mark Uth over inside the box, only for Florian Kastenmeier to save Uth's weak penalty, then the move of the match was finished by the player of the match, Thommy curving home a lovely low finish at the end of a lovely flowing move.

At no point did FC look likely to fight back, but just as Minaz did to them last week, so they did to Dusseldorf this week. First, Anthony Modeste headed home a livener, and then Jhon Cordoba did likewise with an equaliser, sparking wild shrieks on the home bench.

TALKING POINT

Can Rosler lift Dusseldorf? Dusseldorf played near enough a perfect game for 80 minutes, yet not only failed to win but threw away a winning position. It is up to their manager to convince them that they can hit that level well every week, and discourage them from dwelling on what must have been a serious heel to the solar plexus.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Erik Thommy (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Quick, direct, intelligent and wiry, he wiped the floor with Noah Katterbach and for the time he was on was the principal different between the sides.

PLAYER RATINGS

FC Koln: Horn 6, Ezibuhe 6, Leistner 6, Bornauw 6, Katterbach 4, Skhiri 5, Hector 5, Jackobs 5, Uth 4, Kainz 5, Cordoba 6. Subs: Modeste 7, Drexler 8, Mere 6, Terrode 6, Rexhbecaj 6.

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kastenmeier 5, Jorgensen 6, Hoffman 7, Gieselmann 6, Zimmerman 6, Bodzek 6, Morales 6, Thommy 8, Skrzybski 7, Karaman 6, Stoger 6. Subs: Zimmer 6, Sobottka 6, Hennings 6, Fink 6, Nuhu 6.

KEY MOMENTS

41’ - GOAL! FC Koln 0-1 Dusseldorf (Karaman) Katterbach, perhaps with the wind put up him by Thommy, plays an ill-advised short clearance into midfield and Thoomy does brilliantly to nip in and steal the loose ball - he's an absolute dagger. He allows Berish to take over, who sends in Karaman ... and this time he keeps his effort low, reaping the reward when the sliding Leistner deflects past Horn! That's four in four for him!

56’ - PENALTY TO FC! Uth strokes Kainz in down the right, and his first-time cross is whacked, first-time, into the base of the post. But he chases the rebound and Bodzek brings him down!

59’ - KASTENMEIER SAVES UTH'S PENALTY! Uth opens his body and telegraphs that he's going to the keeper's right, not even achieving that; Kastemeieir paries back into play ... BUT UTH AND CORDOBA LEAVE IT TO EACH OTHER!

61’ - LOVELY GOAL! FC Koln 0-2 Dusseldorf (Thommy) All the difference! The best player on the pitch caps the best move of the match! Dusseldorf swarm forward, the ball pinging between Zimmerman, Berisha and Karaman, the combination opening up FC's right side and allowing Thommy to open his body and stroke a perfect finish into the far corner. That came two minutes and 20 seconds after the penalty miss!



88’ - GOAL! FC Koln 1-2 Dusseldorf (Modeste) A livener! Uth and Drexler press Dusseldorf, turning over possession and allowing Drexler to swing over a sensational cross, which Modeste heads back across Kastermeier and into the far side-netting!

90+1’ - GOAL! OH I SAY! FC Koln 2-2 Dusseldorf (Cordoba) WHO DIDN'T SEE THAT COMING! Drexler cross and Cordoba does just about enough, heading down and across a semi-fumble from Kasternmeier! Football you are a sort!

Bundesliga

Koln report three positive coronavirus tests amid fears for Bundesliga return

01/05/2020 AT 19:42
Bundesliga

In-form Cologne sink bottom side Paderborn

06/03/2020 AT 21:00
FootballBundesliga1. FC KölnFortuna Düsseldorf
What's On (2)

