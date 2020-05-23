Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund celebrates with Erling Haaland after scoring his sides first goal past Koen Casteels of Wolfsburg during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on May 23, 2020 in Wolfsbu

Bundesliga, Volskwagen Arena: Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guerreiro 32', Hakimi 78')

Borussia Dortmund edged to a sixth straight win as a 2-0 success at 10-man Wolfsburg maintained their title push ahead of Tuesday's crucial showdown with Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga Width shows the path for Dortmund ahead of Bayern clash 2 HOURS AGO

The visitors broke the deadlock when Raphael Guerreiro slotted home his third goal in two matches just past the half hour following a slick move involving Julian Brandt, Achraf Hakimi and Thorgan Hazard.

The contest was devoid of intensity in the early exchanges as the lack of atmosphere caused by playing in an empty stadium again highlighted just how much football needs its supporters.

Dortmund slowly moved through the gears after an improved second half from their hosts briefly threatened problems for the title-chasers, and substitute Jadon Sancho's superb run and pass set up Hakimi to seal the points 12 minutes from time.

VAR then intervened to compound Wolfsburg's misery. Felix Klaus eventually saw red for leaving his studs on Manuel Akanji as Oliver Glasner's men's seven-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Die Wolfe remain sixth while second-placed Dortmund move to within a point of leaders, Bayern prior to the champions' meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening.

Next up, Wolfsburg travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in a crunch clash in the battle for European places, but all eyes will undoubtedly be on Dortmund as they host Bayern in Der Klassiker.

TALKING POINT

BVB all set for Der Klassiker. Regardless of Bayern's result against Eintracht Frankfurt, Tuesday's clash between the top two was always going to be pivotal in this season's title race. Whether it's a four-point gap or less, BVB always knew it would pretty much be a must-win game when they welcomed Bayern Munich to Signal Iduna Park. It'll no doubt go down as one of the most surreal Klassiker's in history with such a high stakes encounter being played without the passion of the fans and BVB's famous 'Yellow Wall'. Despite this, it's the biggest match since the coronavirus pandemic and will hopefully provide some sort of entertaining spectacle between two of Europe's top sides. Dortmund go into it in fine shape having now won nine of 10 league matches in 2020. Sancho's cameo off the bench was a real plus point while Mats Hummels is expected to be fit to face Bayern after being withdrawn at half time with a foot injury.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Achraf Hakimi (Dortmund). The Morocco international produced an all-action showing down the right flank. He had a hand in the opener before popping up to provide the clinical finish for the second Dortmund goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

WOLFSBURG: Casteels 6, Steffen 7, Brooks 6, Pongracic 6, Mbabu 7, Mehmedi 6, Roussillon 6, Schlager 6, Arnold 6, Ginczek 6, Weghorst 6. Subs: Brekalo 6, Klaus 4, Santos Sa n/a.

DORTMUND: Burki 6, Akanji 7, Hummels 6, Piszczek 7, Hakimi 8, Guerreiro 7, Delaney 7, Dahoud 7, Brandt 7, Hazard 7, Haaland 6. Subs: Can 6, Sancho 7, Reyna 6, Balerdi n/a, Schmelzer n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

KEY MOMENTS

32' - GOAL! Wolfsburg 0-1 Dortmund. Guerreiro is left in acres of space to ghost in at the far post and coolly convert Hazard's cut-back from the right.

43' - DORTMUND CHANCE! Brandt feeds a lovely ball from the middle of the park out to Hakimi. He wastes little time playing it into the run of Hazard, who flashes a 20-yard shot side of target.

48' - WOLFSBURG CHANCE! Weghorst spins his man and prods it through for Steffen. He's clear on goals, but contrives to blast his shot over the top.

78' - GOAL! Wolfsburg 0-2 Dortmund. The visitors double their advantage! Sancho charges through the middle with a brilliant surging run. He feeds it right to Hakimi, who drills a low strike into the far corner.

82' - WOLFSBURG DOWN TO 10 MEN! VAR is looking at Klaus' studs on the back of Akanji's calf....the referee responds and it's a RED CARD!

KEY STATS

Only Thomas Müller (16) and Jadon Sancho (16) have provided more assists in the Bundesliga this season than Thorgan Hazard (12).

Sancho has assisted 16 goals in the current Bundesliga season, setting a new record for a BVB player since the beginning of detailed data collection in 2004-05.

Bundesliga Gotze to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer 3 HOURS AGO