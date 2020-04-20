The 19-year-old, who joined in the summer of 2018 from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, was already under contract until 2023.

But his impressive displays as an attacking full-back, which have seen him cement his place as a first-team regular, have earned him an extension.

"I am very happy," he told the club website.

" FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it's a dream come true to play here. I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern's DNA. "

Davies, who made his debut for Canada at the age of 16, has clocked up 31 competitive appearances for Bayern this season.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "Alphonso has developed very well at FC Bayern and has earned this contract extension with his impressive performances. We are happy that he will remain with FC Bayern in the long term. He delights our fans not only with the way he plays, but also with the way he is off the pitch."