Angelino has hinted that he wants to stay at RB Leipzig rather than return to Manchester City in a revealing chat with Eurosport.

The 23-year-old was shipped out on loan to the Bundesliga in January – his fifth loan move in two spells at the Etihad – only seven months after rejoining City from PSV Eindhoven.

He has since impressed in Germany under Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, prompting speculation that he could finally nail down a spot under Pep Guardiola.

However, speaking to Eurosport’s Game of Opinions podcast, Angelino suggested Nagelsmann's influence could sway him to seek a permanent switch to the German title hopefuls.

"The biggest thing for me is a coach that gives me confidence. I’ll leave it there," he said.

But when pressed on whether Guardiola or Nagelsmann gave him more confidence, Angelino was effusive about the young German.

"Since the first day Julian has given me a lot so I’m very grateful to him, the staff and the club," he said.

"They gave me this chance in January. I wanted to go somewhere to play and enjoy football again. Thanks to this club I did and I’m very grateful."

He added: "I want to play. Hopefully I’ll be stable soon in a place. I’m very happy at the moment, I try to enjoy my time here and we’ll see."

Leipzig have the option to buy Angelino for €22 million, although Bild claim that figure could be slashed in half due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

The title outsiders return to action against SC Freiburg on Saturday as the Bundesliga becomes the first major European league to resume.

Leipzig are five points behind pacesetters Bayern Munich with nine games remaining.

Angelino admits that he has dreamt of upsetting the odds to win the title but insists his focus is sticking to one of football’s great clichés: taking it one game at a time.

"I’ve been enjoying time with my family. I disconnected from football," he said.

"Now I’m back, so my focus is back. But of course you dream. It’s good to dream but you have to keep your feet on the ground and take it game by game."

Union Berlin defender Neven Subotic claimed last week that Bundesliga players were living in fear ahead of the sport’s return, but Angelino said that was not the case at Leipzig.

"I'm very happy. I couldn’t wait to start playing again," he said.

"Obviously, there are many places worse than Germany. I’m from Spain and the situation there is terrible.

"But here you can see everyone is positive to start again. We’re positive to play, if not we wouldn’t do it. Everyone is really looking forward to the first game. Everyone wants to enjoy [football] again and make people happy and I think we will."

