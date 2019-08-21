Robben, 35, retired at the end of last season after a career that saw him win the top division in Holland, England, Spain and Germany as well as the Champions League with Bayern.

He has revealed that, for the time being at least, his only focus will be on coaching the team of his youngest son - Kai.

Robben joked during an interview with Bild that his coaching method will be similar to his infamous playing style, cutting in from the right and shooting with his left foot.

“Next season, I will train my youngest son's team.”

" Then of course they already know what the training plan is: cut in from the right and shoot with the left. "

One of the players Bayern have brought in to help replace Robben has been Philippe Coutinho on a two-year loan from Barcelona.

Coutinho has taken the No.10 shirt that used to belong to Robben and the Dutchman revealed that he had received a call asking for permission.

He is convinced the new owner of the shirt will be a success in Munich.

“I got a very nice call from Brazzo (sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic), he told me Coutinho wanted the 10.

“I replied that I only want the best for the club, and if the 10 is good for him, that's great and then they have to do it.

" Coutinho is a world class player, he will certainly help the club. A super transfer. "

“He will need some time, but with his skills he will go for it.”