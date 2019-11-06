The former Arsenal manager has not returned to the dugout since ending his 22-year spell with the Gunners in 2018.

However, he 70-year-old has emerged as one of the favourites for the Bayern role after the German champions parted ways with Niko Kovac on the weekend.

Ralf Rangnick and Timo WernerGetty Images

Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly turned down an approach from Bayern, while PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is said to have no interest in leaving the Ligue 1 club.

Meanwhile, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag insisted he will remain in the Netherlands, paving the way for Wenger to become a leading contender.

Erik Ten HagGetty Images

When asked if he would be keen on the Bayern role, Wenger told BeIN Sports: "Of course. Coaching was my whole life until now.

"Everybody who has coached will tell you the same. You miss the intensity but some things you miss a lot, some things you don't miss. I enjoyed the things I don't miss too much.

Video - Euro Papers - Real and Barca to duke it out for €100m striker sensation Haaland 01:22

"But on the other hand, football games, winning football games, preparing the team for the game, and getting satisfaction and shared emotions. That is something that you miss."

Bayern host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday night before welcoming Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.